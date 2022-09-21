Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 20, 2022, Tuesday

Jeopardy! aired a new episode on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, featuring two-day champion Emmett Stanton’s return.

The freelance writer from Baltimore, Maryland, was up against two new players — Juliana Marmon and Kelly Shannon-Henderson. Juliana is a pediatrician from Concord, Massachusetts, and Shannon is a classics professor from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Emmett won the previous two episodes by huge margins from the players who landed in second place. In the latest episode, he bagged the champion’s title for the third time and banked a total of $72,600 in three days.

Previously, Emmett had defeated Arlington attorney Luigi de Guzman's five-day winning streak.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Emmett Stanton

Emmett was impressive in the September 20 episode. In the first round, the categories included “World War II, Science & Nature, Heteronyms, There’s The Rub, Lettuce, Entertain ‘You’.”

The first round belonged to the returning champion as he delivered 13 correct and three incorrect answers. By the end of it, Stanton's round 1 score was $4,600. The new players were decent too as Juliana Marmon found the Daily Double and Kelly Shannon-Henderson played wonderfully before the first break. Kelly banked $2,000, while Juliana scored $1,000.

In the second round (Double Jeopardy), the categories were “Capital City Etymologies, I’ll Have Seconds, Lesser-Known Names, Genres Of Poetry, Current Slang, Before & After People.”

Tables turned in round 2 as Kelly took the lead by correctly answering 21 questions, as opposed to Emmett, who answered 19. Juliana struggled a bit and could only give seven correct and three incorrect answers. The scores in this round are crucial as the final round consists of only one clue. In the second round, Kelly banked $19,800, followed by Emmett at $15,400, and Juliana at $3,400.

The Final Jeopardy round saw Emmett taking risks like he did in the previous episode. He wagered his entire earnings from today’s episode, but luckily, gave the right answer. Kelly and Juliana, on the other hand, failed to deliver the correct answer and thus lost their wagered amounts, which were pretty much lower than Emmett’s total score.

Hence, Emmett Stanton won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round of the game show consists of one final clue, which decides the fate of the players. In the latest episode, the final round’s category was “American Government,” and the clue read:

“Delivered on January 8, 1790, the first of these was also the shortest, at 1,089 words.”

The answer to the final question was the State of the Union Address.

It was a difficult question, and was answered by only one player in Tuesday’s episode. Emmett Stanton delivered the right answer, while Juliana and Kelly lost the final bet.

Take a look at the final results of the September 20 episode:

Emmett: $15,400 + $15,400 = $30,800 (What… is the State of the Union Address?) (3-day total: $72,600)

Kelly: $19,800 – $11,001 = $8,799 (What is an inaugural address?)

Juliana: $3,400 – $0 = $3,400 (What are the Federalist papers)

Emmett has now become a three-day champion on the game show with total earnings of $72,600.

By profession, Emmett Stanton is a freelance writer from Baltimore, Maryland. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is also a photographer.

His profile reads:

“He has worked across five continents, living in refugee camps from Bangladesh to Uganda, and reported on Venezuelan migrants in Colombia, Syrian child brides in Lebanon, protests in the Calais 'jungle', and many other stories of the 21st century struggle towards universal human rights.”

Tuesday's Jeopardy! champion Emmett will return to defend his win in the next episode, which will air on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

