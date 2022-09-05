Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - September 5, 2022, Monday

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new rerun episode on September 5, 2022. Retelecasting older episodes have been the norm for quite some time for the popular American game show. The 38th season ended a few weeks back, and since then, encore episodes have been keeping the momentum. In the upcoming episode of the show, 10-day champion Ryan Long will face off against Chief Strategy Officer from Falls Church, Virginia, Srimal Choi, and Community College History Instructor from Grand Blanc, Michigan, Aaron Gulyas.

Being one of the top-rated game shows of all time, Jeopardy! has had a hold over the market for decades, originally beginning in 1964. It is popular for its offbeat content and engaging format, which has helped accumulate a loyal fanbase that stretches across the world. The legendary 38th season has especially seen a massive increase in viewership, owing to some brilliant contenders like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider. They have also naturally been a part of the encore episodes.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Missed last night's episode? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Catch the highlights right here! Missed last night's episode? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Catch the highlights right here! https://t.co/H6ZxXuggNK

The final round of the game show is also another driving factor behind its soaring popularity. The unique final round has several odd challenges and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has become a common norm.

However, getting every answer right can be quite a task, given the continuously changing topics. Hence, to ease things out, here are the clue, solutions, and all other relevant details from the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

September 5, 2022, Monday - Today's Final

Jeopardy! question is from the category "Sports and Entertainment"

The final question reads:

"In 2021 this Hall of Fame athlete launched Omaha Productions."

This category is one of the most difficult ones to tackle, mainly because of how vast it is. It is one of the topics that most people know about, but owing to its vastness, it can be challenging for trivia buffs to cover all aspects of it.

In the final round, participants are supplied with the solution and they have to figure out the question. Under the right circumstances, this can be quite a challenge.

The solution to the September 5, 2022, Final

Jeopardy!

The solution to the upcoming round of Jeopardy! reads:

Solution: Peyton Manning.

Peyton Manning is an American former football quarterback who played in the National Football League for 18 seasons. Widely considered one of the greatest of his generation, Manning earned multiple individual and team accolades. Years after his retirement, he launched an entertainment company by the name of Omaha Productions.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy What was your favorite summer rerun episode from this week? Sound off in the comments!What was your favorite summer rerun episode from this week? Sound off in the comments! 🔉 What was your favorite summer rerun episode from this week?

In the final round, participants have to choose between playing on and risking their entire winning for the day and walking away and losing the chance to extend their streaks. This round has been the downfall of most great players.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, September 5, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy It's the return of champion Ryan Long. How did Li-Mae McClellan and Toni Alimi step up to the challenge? Find out on tonight's episode from 5/20/22. It's the return of champion Ryan Long. How did Li-Mae McClellan and Toni Alimi step up to the challenge? Find out on tonight's episode from 5/20/22. https://t.co/Uq5c86LNaT

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are:

10-day champion Ryan Long

Srimal Choi, Chief Strategy Officer from Falls Church, Virginia

Michigan Aaron Gulyas, Community College History Instructor from Grand Blanc

Ryan has been one of the most prominent players in the 38th season. Catch his streak again on your local stations.

Edited by Babylona Bora