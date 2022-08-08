Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - August 8, 2022, Monday

The upcoming encore episode of Jeopardy! is ready to return on Monday, August 8, 2022, bringing back one of the show's most iconic moments, where returning champion Tony Freitas will take on user experience designer Cindy Zhang and corporate strategy professional Sri Kompella. Though the legendary 38th season of the show concluded a few weeks ago, the show is here to stay, with its compilation of the best episodes from the season.

One of the most popular game shows in the world for a long time, Jeopardy!, originally began back in 1964. Since then, the show has managed to capture viewer attention in an unrivaled way, owing to its offbeat content and massively engaging nature. The 38th season has been a special treat for the fans, with players like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider captivating the global audiences with their massive and brilliant streaks.

The final round of the game show is a special affair for both the contestants and the viewers of Jeopardy! This offbeat round has a number of challenging elements, and it also allows viewers from around the world to participate in the game by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time.

As interesting as that sounds, it can often be very complicated for viewers to guess every answer correctly, especially with the constantly changing topics and categories. To make this easier, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode of the show below.

August 8, 2022, Monday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Eponymous-isms"

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"A 1950 L.A. Times column said the "defect of" this seemed to be the senator for whom it was named."

Understandably, this is not the easiest topic to deal with. However, participants with sufficient trivia or historical knowledge may be able to crack this one.

The final round follows an odd format where the solution is given to the participants and they have to figure out the question. Though this seems like an ordinary challenge, it can prove to be quite difficult in most instances.

The solution to the August 8, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Solution: McCarthyism.

During the 1940s and 1950s, America faced the second "Red Scare," where U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy became the primary figure in the movement. The term "McCarthyism" was used to define this phenomenon.

In the final round of the show, participants have to decide between playing the round and risking their entire earnings for the day, or walking away and losing the chance to extend their streak. Interestingly, the final round has been the downfall for most veteran players in the game show's history.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, August 8, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! are:

Returning champion Tony Freitas

User experience designer Cindy Zhang

Corporate strategy professional Sri Kompella

This is, of course, one of the best episodes of the season, with a lot of drama waiting to happen. Catch it all on your local stations.

Edited by Babylona Bora