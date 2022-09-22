Celebrity Jeopardy! 2022: Meet the star-studded contestants

Celebrity Jeopardy! is back with another season and not everything is the same. Along with a new set of celebrities to take part in the show and win money for a charity of their choice, the game show is ready to spice things up after following the same format for over three decades.

Since a few of the stars set to compete have previously been on the show, the makers decided to add another round, Triple Jeopardy, to their format to keep things fair.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Celebrity Jeopardy!,” produced by Sony Pictures Television, is an all-new game show airing this fall on ABC. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. Celebrity Jeopardy!” is executive produced by Michael Davies."

The latest segment of the season will be hosted by Mayim Bialik, and will premiere on September 25, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.

Who are the star-studded contestants set to appear in Celebrity Jeopardy! 2022

In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, Mayim Bialik said she hopes "they’ve been reading more than screenplays" as the names of all the celebrities set to appear on the show got displayed. The stars are set to appear to win money for a charity of their choice. Mayim said:

"Watch your favorite stars put their brain and buzzer skills to test for their favorite charities."

Find out who the competing celebrities in the latest season of Celebrity Jeopardy! are.

Simu Liu

The Chinese-born Canadian actor, author, and stuntman is best known for his role in Marvel’s Shang-Chi. He recently appeared on Celebrity Family Feud and is now set to appear in Netflix’s Atlas as as the antagonist against Jennifer Lopez.

Ego Nwodin

The American actor set to appear in Celebrity Jeopardy! is a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2018. The 34-year-old also appeared on Love Life and The Broken Hearts Gallery. She is best known for mimicking Dionne Warwick and dancing with John Mulaney.

Andy Richter

55-year-old Andy Richter is an actor, comedian, writer, and talk show announcer. He has appeared on shows like Late Night, The Tonight Show, and on Conan as Conan O’Brien’s sidekick.

Ray Romano

The Everyone Loves Raymond star is a stand-up comedian, actor, and screenwriter. His role as Ray Barone also won him an Emmy Award. The 64-year-old is also known as the voice-over actor for Manny in the Ice Age film franchise.

B.J Novak

The recipient of five Primetime Emmy Award nominations who has also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards is set to appear on Celebrity Jeopardy! The Jewish actor and producer is famously known for playing Ryan Howard from The Office.

He has also appeared in Saving Mr. Banks, Inglorious Basterds, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield.

Michael Cera

The Superbad actor is originally from Canada and developed an interest in acting as a child when he repeatedly watched Ghostbusters. He rose to fame when he was cast as George Michael Bluth in the comedy series Arrested Development. He also appeared in Juno starring Elliot Page and as the hero in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Aisha Tyler

Tyler is an award-winning director, actor, comedian, activist, and New York Times bestselling author, who is set to appear in Celebrity Jeopardy!

She debuted as a director with Axis in 2017, which was shot on a crowdfunded budget. Tyler has directed episodes for several shows such as Criminal Minds and Fear the Walking Dead.

Other celebrities set to appear in Celebrity Jeopardy! include Constance Wu, Patton Oswalt, Candace Parker, and Illiza Shlesinger.

So don't forget to tune in to a brand new season of Celebrity Jeopardy!, premiering on September 25, at 8 pm ET, only on ABC.

