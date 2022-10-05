Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 4, 2022, Tuesday

The latest episode of Jeopardy! Season 39, which aired on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, featured two-day champion Cris Pannullo competing against two new players.

Cris first appeared on the game show on Friday, September 30, 2022, where he defeated four-day winner David Sibley. With two wins in his pocket, the customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, banked $63,379 until today.

In Tuesday’s episode, Cris played against Sean Holloway, a software engineer originally from Kansas City, Kansas, and Jacqueline Liao, an engineer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Based on the official synopsis of the syndicated show, the format reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Cris Pannullo

Cris Pannullo’s game strategy to score high in the first two rounds worked in the October 4 episode as well. In all his games, he banked high amounts until the second round, and if his final answer turned out to be incorrect, he still won because his total score was too high to beat.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round included “The 50 States, A ‘C’ In Literature, Ships & Boats, Toying With You, Their First U.S. No. 1 Hit, It’s A Mystery.”

Cris was on a roll from the start. He gave the highest number of responses (25 correct and 4 incorrect) and banked $12,600. New players Sean Holloway and Jacqueline Liao tried their level best to answer as many questions as possible but were still far behind from touching Cris’ Round 1 total. Sean banked $3,400, while Jacqueline’s score was $2,800.

The second round’s categories were “Central American History, See ‘Em At The Museum, Wait Just A Mineral!, All That Glitters, Films By Characters, The ‘Ize’ Have It.”

After finding one Daily Double in the first round, Cris discovered two more in the Double Jeopardy round. On top of that, he answered 17 more questions, in which only two were incorrect. The returning champion’s total score going into the final round was $35,300. Sean, on the other hand, gave 12 correct and 3 incorrect answers, banking $7,400. Jacqueline’s luck with the responses was not in her favor. Out of 16 questions, she was able to correctly answer only nine clues and thus her score went down to $800.

The Final Jeopardy was a tough one this time. None of the players could correctly answer the final question. While Sean played safe and wagered zero dollars, Jacqueline went all in with her $800 and went home empty-handed. Criss, too, lost his wagering amount, but his total score was higher than the new players.

Hence, Cris Pannullo won Jeopardy! today.

Cris Pannullo: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the October 4 episode, the category for the final round was “Asian Country Names,” and the final clue read:

“Like the T-U-V in Tuvalu, this landlocked country has 3 consecutive letters in its English name in alphabetic sequence.”

The correct answer to the final question was “Afghanistan.”

Unfortunately, none of the players knew the solution to the final clue of Tuesday’s episode. Cris wrote “Tajikistan,” while Sean guessed “Kyrgyz” and Jacqueline wrote “Mongolia.”

Take a look at the final results of the October 4 episode:

Cris Pannullo: $35,300 – $15,221 = $20,079 (What is Tajikistan) (3-day total: $83,458)

Sean Holloway: $7,400 – $0 = $7,400 (What is Kyrgyz)

Jacqueline Liao: $800 – $800 = $0 (What is Mongolia?)

With today’s win, Cris became a three-day champion with total earnings of $83,458. He will return to defend his win in the next episode against two new contestants.

Jeopardy! Season 39, hosted by Ken Jennings, will return with a new episode on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

