Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 3, 2022, Monday

Jeopardy! Season 39 returned with a new episode on Monday, October 3, 2022. As Cris Pannullo was the winner last week, he came back on the show tonight to defend his win against two new contestants.

The one-day champion was up against J. Scott Gabrysiak, a paralegal from North Mankato, Minnesota, and Jenny Millat, an artist & thrifter originally from Canton, Ohio.

Cris, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, defeated four-day winner David Sibley by a huge margin in the September 30 episode. The latter’s total was $4,003, while Cris banked $29,579.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Cris Pannullo

Cris Pannullo played a good game in the latest episode as well. The categories for the first round included “What’s In The Box?, 20th Century Pop Music, Plane Talk, Medical Specialties, Chapter, ‘Verse’.”

Cris delivered 18 correct answers and zero incorrect ones, banking $9,600 in round 1. J. Scott Gabrysiak scored $4,000 by correctly answering 13 questions, and Jenny Millat banked $800 by giving 8 correct and 6 incorrect answers. The first round was led by one-day champion Cris.

In the second round, the categories were “When Polk Was President, Geography, The Titans, A Common Category, Film Noir, Alliteration.”

Despite keeping a clean record of zero errors, Cris got one clue wrong in round 2. But he still gave the highest number of responses in the Double Jeopardy round compared to the new players. With 26 correct answers, Cris’ score was $30,800. Jenny and Scott, on the other hand, scored $8,800 and $4,400 respectively.

The Final Jeopardy turned unlucky for Scott as he lost all his money due to a time issue. He gave the right answer, but not on time. Unfortunately, he wagered $4,400 (the entire amount he earned on the show) and lost the best, thus, left empty-handed. Cris and Jenny guessed the correct answer on time and won their wagering amount. Jenny, too, went all in like Scott, but won the bet, leaving with double the amount she earned in the first two rounds. Cris played safe and wagered only $3,000. If he had lost the bet, then also his total would have been higher than Jenny.

Hence, Cris Pannullo won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round in the October 3 episode was “20th Century Poem Endings.” The final clue read:

“These 5 words that end a poem are also a proverb; one citation across the centuries includes a reminder not to make the wall too high.”

The correct answer was “Good fences make good neighbors.”

All three players guessed the answer right, but Scott couldn’t finish writing on time. Unfortunately, he lost the bet.

Take a look at the final results of Monday’s episode:

Cris Pannullo: $30,800 + $3,000 = $33,800 (What is good fences make good neighbors) (2-day total: $63,379)

Jenny Millat: $8,800 + $8,800 = $17,600 (What is Good fences make good neighbors? =))

J. Scott Gabrysiak: $4,400 – $4,400 = $0 (What is Good Fences make good neighbo)

With today’s win, Cris became a two-day champion and his total earnings were $63,379. He will now return to play the game once again in the next episode and defend his win against two new players.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, a new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 will be released on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The syndicated game show airs from Monday through Friday.

