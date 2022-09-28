Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 27, 2022, Tuesday

Season 39 of Jeopardy! aired a new episode on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, featuring returning champion David Sibley against two new players.

David first appeared on the show in the September 26 episode, where he defeated two-day winner Michael Menkhus. In the latest episode, he defended his one-day win against Charlotte Cook, an office manager from Essex Falls, New Jersey, and Nick Keoki Kilstein, a government lawyer & professional mixed martial arts coach originally from Pennington, New Jersey.

Returning player David is an Episcopal priest from Walla Walla, Washington. His one-day total score was $21,800. He played wonderfully in Tuesday’s episode as well.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, David Sibley

In the first round of Tuesday’s episode, David Sibley initially struggled with the signaling device, but eventually pulled it through. The categories for Round 1 included, "The Map Of India, Hobbies & Pastimes, A Friendly Word, Literary Professions, Cash, Credits.”

David gave 20 correct and 2 incorrect answers, banking $8,000, while Charlotte Cook gave 14 correct and zero incorrect answers, earning $6,600 in the first round. The third player, Nick Keoki Kilstein, had a hard time scoring as his score went negative (-$200).

The second round’s categories were “The 19th Century, Jazz Nicknames, Political Writing, Alphanumerics, Non-Nye Science Guys, Also In The Circus.”

The Non-Nye Science Guys’ category belonged to David as he answered all the clues in the right order and even got a Daily Double in the end. Charlotte, too, played decently well, while Nick managed to bring up his total. The scores in the Double Jeopardy round were David $22,400, Charlotte $10,200, and Nick $2,600.

In the Final Jeopardy, two players got the final question right, while one lost the bet. Nick, who was seen struggling from the beginning, was one of the contestants who answered correctly to the final clue. Charlotte’s response was incorrect, while David gave the right answer and topped the scoreboard.

Hence, David Sibley won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round in the September 27 episode was “World Airports.” The final question, in the form of a clue, read:

“Africa’s two busiest passenger airports are in these two countries; it’s an eight-hour flight between them.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Egypt and South Africa.”

While Nick and David delivered the right answer, Charlotte wrote "Nigeria and Kenya." She lost her wagering amount, but managed to land in second place.

Take a look at the final results of Tuesday’s episode:

David Sibley: $22,400 + $0 = $22,400 (What are Egypt + South Africa?) (2-day total: $44,200)

Charlotte Cook: $10,200 – $200 = $10,000 (What are Nigeria and Kenya?)

Nick Keoki Kilstein: $2,600 + $2,600 = $5,200 (What are Egypt and South Africa?)

With today’s win, David became a two-day champion and his total went up to $44,200. He will now return for the next episode to defend his win against two new players.

The latest episode was hosted by series alum Ken Jennings, who was made the permanent host of this season’s game show. He will share his hosting duties with The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik, who is currently busy handling Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 (airs Sundays).

Meanwhile, Season 39 of Jeopardy! airs new episodes from Monday through Friday. The next episode will be released on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

