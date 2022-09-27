Tuesday, September 27, 2022: What is today's Final Jeopardy! question and answer?

Jeopardy! is all set to air a new episode on September 27, 2022. The game show has picked up pace in the new season after the tremendous success of season 38, which drew in many viewers and saw some of the greatest contestants of all time compete for the big prize. The previous episode of the show saw David Sibley knock off 2-day champion Michael Menkhus, making it a very interesting watch.

In the upcoming episode of the show, David Sibley will face off against government lawyer and professional MMA coach Nick Keoki Kilstein and office manager Charlotte Cook. Sibley won a solid $21,800 on his first game day. He will look to continue the streak in the upcoming episodes.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows in the world, having been on air since the early 1960s. The massively popular game show draws crowds because of its offbeat format and extremely engaging nature. Typically played between three players, this game show is heavily based on general knowledge and trivia skills. The final round of Jeopardy! is also a major reason for its soaring popularity.

The final round of the show has many offbeat twists. Along with that, it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as the topics change every day, it could be a problem for most viewers, so we have compiled everything you need to know, including the final answer below.

September 27, 2022, Tuesday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming episode's final round reads:

"Africa’s two busiest passenger airports are in these two countries; it’s an eight-hour flight between them."

This question is from the category "World Airports." This is a particular trivia favorite and many trivia-heads may be able to get this right. This topic is also not particularly broad but may still prove to be a challenge for the participants.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often lead to a lot of complications for the participants.

The clue and solution to the September 27, 2022, Final

Jeopardy!

The clue and solution to the final round's question for September 27, 2022, reads as follows.

Clue: Africa’s two busiest passenger airports are in these two countries; it’s an eight-hour flight between them.

Solution: Egypt and South Africa.

The two most popular destinations in Africa are also two of the busiest airports in the country. Both these places get a large number of tourists. As the continent is so vast, the distance between the two airports is also considerably large. The two airports are O.R. Tambo International Airport (JNB) in South Africa and Cairo International Airport (CAI) in Egypt.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, September 27, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are

David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Walla Walla, Washington. Nick Keoki Kilstein, a government lawyer & professional mixed martial arts coach from New Jersey. Charlotte Cook, an office manager from New Jersey.

Catch them live in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

