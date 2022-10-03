Who won Celebrity Jeopardy! 2022 (Season 1) Episode 2? Result, Final Jeopardy and more about ABC’s show

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 premiered last week where Marvel actor Simu Liu became the first semi-finalist on the show. Airing on ABC, the competition series aired its second episode on Sunday, October 3, 2022.

In the show, three celebrities participate to win big and donate that winning amount to their chosen charity. Players and their respective charities from Episode 2 were:

Eddie Huang, the creator of Fresh Off the Boat and a restaurateur, playing for the Innocence Project

Reggie Watts, an actor, writer, musician, and comedian, playing for Musicares

Iliza Shlesinger, an actor from Good on Paper and a comedian, playing for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the latest episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! was quite entertaining as the two comedians were in the house.

Iliza Shlesinger won Celebrity Jeopardy! today

Iliza gave a tough competition to her competitors in Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 2. She was in the lead for most of the rounds and was the only one to correctly answer the Final Jeopardy question.

The first-round categories included “This Information, Creatures Great & Small, Around The House, Boogie!, Comedy Atlas, ‘All' Things Aside.”

The players were settling down in Round 1 as they struggled to deliver the right answers. Eddie and Reggie answered far lesser questions than Iliza, who gave 19 correct and 7 incorrect answers. Her total was $2,500, while Eddie banked $1,300 and Reggie scored $900.

The categories for the second round included “History Quiz, What Happens In Vegas, That Paints A Picture, French Words & Phrases, 19th Century Novels, TV Show Theme Songs.”

It was a close match in the Double Jeopardy round. Despite flaunting his strong knowledge in French, Reggie couldn’t surpass Eddie and Iliza’s total earnings and landed in third place with a score of $4,700. Eddie, on the other hand, banked $5,700 and Iliza won the round again as her score was $6,600.

The next round was Triple Jeopardy, a segment that has been added to Celebrity Jeopardy!. It does not feature in regular episodes of the franchise. The categories for the latest episode’s third round were: "Helpful Internet Acronyms, World Geography, Celebrity Cameos, ‘Go’ Into The Dictionary, Mythology, Austin Tends Bar.”

Until this round, Iliza had delivered 40 correct answers, while Eddie and Reggie gave 17, respectively. Apart from making everyone laugh, she showcased her intelligence in Episode 2. She was leading in the third round as well with total earnings of $13,300. Reggie’s total was $4,700, while Eddie banked $7,200.

The Final Jeopardy was a bit tricky, but Iliza made it through. While Eddie and Reggie gave incorrect answers, Iliza guessed the correct one.

Hence, Iliza Shlesinger won Celebrity Jeopardy! today.

Iliza Shlesinger: Tonight's winner (Image via Tyler Golden/ABC)

Final Jeopardy! clue, solution and results

The final round was interesting to watch as Eddie wagered all his earnings even after knowing that he didn’t know the correct answer.

The category for the Final Jeopardy round was “19th Century Literature,” and the clue read:

“William Brodie, an upstanding Scottish tradesman by day & leader of a gang of burglars by night, helped inspire these 2 title characters.”

The correct answer was “Who are Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde?”

Eddie wagered everything and wrote “Peaky Bl,” which was the wrong answer, and thus he went home with zero dollars. Reggie, too, couldn’t give the right answer and lost the bet worth $2,000. Iliza made a guess and luckily got the correct response to the final question.

Take a look at the final results here:

Iliza $13,300 + $1,101 = $14,401 (Who are Jekyl + Hyde) (Semi-Finalist)

Reggie $4,700 – $2,000 = $2,700 (Who? Thelma + Louise)

Eddie $7,200 – $7,200 = $0 (Who are the Peaky Bl)

With today’s win, Iliza joined Simu Liu in the semi-finals of the game show. Although Reggie and Eddie lost the game, they were not sent home empty-handed. Each were given $30,000 for their respective charities.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 will return with a new episode next Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on ABC.

