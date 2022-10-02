What time will Celebrity Jeopardy! 2022 episode 2 air on ABC? Celebrity contestants and more explored

Celebrity Jeopardy! is back with another hilarious episode to judge the star-studded contestants’ brain power. In the second quarterfinal of the show, three contestants get ready to face off as two comedians go up against a lawyer-turned-chef to earn a spot in the semifinals.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Quarterfinal round two of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” stars comedians Reggie Watts and Iliza Shlesinger as they respectively compete against author and chef Eddie Huang for the chance to move on to the Semifinal round."

The upcoming episode will air on Sunday, October 2, at 8 pm ET on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu.

Who is competing in the latest episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!?

Celebrity Jeopardy! has tweaked things up a little in the latest season. Each episode will bring a new set of celebrities to the stage, and instead of competing in two rounds, they’ll compete in three.

After following the same format for three decades, the creators have decided to mix things up by adding a Triple Jeopardy round, which will feature three Daily Doubles.

The celebrities set to appear in the upcoming Celebrity Jeopardy! episode include Eddie Huang, Reggie Watts, and Iliza Shlesinger. The two comedians will have to individually compete against Eddie to be able to proceed to the semifinal round. Each of these contestants will be playing to win $100,000 for a charity of their choice.

On that note, let's take a closer look at who is competing in the latest episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!

Eddie Huang

The 40-year-old, writer, entrepreneur, and owner of Baohaus dipped his feet into many different professions before becoming a chef. Before opening Baohaus, Eddie was an attorney, standup comedian, and T-shirt designer. His journey with food was about representation and he wanted to change the culture.

Eddie’s blog, Fresh Off the Boat, won him the Village Voice’s Best Internet Personality in 2010 and he later published a memoir with the same name. By being part of Celebrity Jeopardy!, he is trying to raise money for the Innocence Project.

Reggie Watts

The 50-year-old comedian, actor, beatboxer, and musician likes to refer to himself as a “disinformationist” who likes to disorient the audience in a comic way. The comedian was born in Germany to a french mother and an African-American father and has lived in various countries, including Italy and Spain, before settling in Montana.

Reggie started taking piano lessons at the age of five after seeing Ray Charles play the instrument on TV. He moved to Seattle to study music at the Art Institute of Seattle and went on to study jazz at the Cornish College of the Arts.

The comedian and musician aims to raise money for MusiCares, a charity that aims to provide a safety net of health and welfare services to people in the music community.

Iliza Shlesinger

The 39-year-old comedian and actress was the winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2008 and went on to host the dating show Excused as well as the TBS game show Separation Anxiety. She even had her own late-night Freeform talk show called Truth & Iliza.

Iliza has done five Netflix specials and is credited with creating the term 'Elder Millennial' during her 2018 show, Elder. The comedian is set to appear on Celebrity Jeopardy! to win money for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Previously on the show

Last week, the three celebrities to appear on the show were Simu Liu, Ego Nwodim, and Andy Richter. While the Marvel actor advanced to the semifinals, Nwodin and Richter raised $30,000 each for God’s Love We Deliver and Los Angeles Food Bank respectively.

Up until the newly introduced Triple Jeopardy round, Andy Richter was in the lead. Simu lost $300 in his first Daily Double, leaving him with $1200 while Ego earned $700 and Andy won $5,500. Things started to look up for Liu in the second round but the difference between him and Andy was vast.

However, in a drastic turn of events, the Shang-Chi actor was the only one who was able to answer the final question which led to his victory.

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 airs new episodes every Sunday on ABC at 8 pm ET.

