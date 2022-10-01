Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 30, 2022, Friday

Jeopardy! Season 39 aired a new episode on Friday, September 30, 2022, featuring three players competing against each other to win big.

The syndicated game show welcomes one returning champion and two new players every week, from Monday to Friday. The host tests their knowledge through quizzes under multiple categories. The player who scores the highest wins the game and returns to the next episode to defend that win.

In the latest episode, four-day winner David Sibley returned to play against two new players — Pam Warren, a high school science teacher from Petersburg, Illinois, and Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Cris Pannullo

David, an Episcopal priest from Walla Walla, Washington, earned $78,098 in four days. Unfortunately, his luck ran out in his fifth game as new player Cris Pannullo defeated him in the September 30 episode.

The categories for the first round were “Supernatural Stories, Official State Stuff, Sandwiches, A Pro Team In That Sport, Popes Under The Scope, It’s ‘Over’.”

Returning champion David was seen struggling to get to the top as Cris and Pam Warren got the maximum right answers. While David scored $2,000, Pam earned $4,800 by correctly answering 13 questions. Cris took the lead in this round as he banked $6,800 by giving correct answers to 16 questions with zero incorrect answers.

The categories for the second round included “Bodies Of Water, As Credited On Their IMDb Page, Same First & Last Consonant, Beg, Borrow, Steel.”

The Double Jeopardy round was pretty competitive as Cris and Pam were trying their level best to score big. Cris surprised viewers by putting up a $7,000 bet for a Daily Double. He not only won the bet, but also succeeded in correctly answering four clues worth $2,000.While his total went up to $29,800, Pam scored $14,000. Unfortunately, David seemed to struggle in the second round as well and his score came up to $4,000.

The Final Jeopardy was intense as Cris, who was leading in the game from the start, was the only one to lose the final bet. But he played smartly and wagered just $221. Pam took a long shot and wagered $13,995, while David went with just $3. Despite Pam winning her bet, her total didn’t surpass Cris’.

Hence, Cris Pannullo won Jeopardy! today.

Cris Pannullo: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the September 30 episode, the category for the final round was “Before They Were Authors,” and the final clue read:

“While working for British intelligence during World War II, he was codenamed 17F.”

The correct answer to the final question was Ian Fleming.

While David and Pam gave the correct answer, Cris wrote Orwell. Luckily, Cris’ total score was higher than Pam’s and that helped him win today’s game.

Take a look at the final results of Friday’s episode:

Cris Pannullo: $29,800 – $221 = $29,579 (Who is Orwell) (1-day total: $29,579)

Pam Warren: $14,000 + $13,995 = $27,995 (Who is Ian Fleming?)

David Sibley: $4,000 + $3 = $4,003 (Who is Ian Fleming?)

The results of today’s episode was unexpected, given that David led most of the games this week. He not only lost tonight’s game, but landed in third place.

Meanwhile, Cris became the new champion of Jeopardy! and his one-day total is $29,579. He will now return to the show next week to defend his win.

The next episode, hosted by Ken Jennings, will air on Monday, October 3, 2022.

