Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 29, 2022, Thursday

A new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 aired on Thursday, September 29, 2022, featuring the return of three-day champion David Sibley.

Jeopardy! is one of the longest-running competition series on TV and has won multiple Emmys over the years. The official synopsis of the show explains its rules:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

In the latest episode, David returned to play his fourth game against two new players — Moira Smith, an accountant from Washington, D.C., and Sonalee Rau, a life sciences consultant from New York, New York.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, David Sibley

David Sibley is an Episcopal priest from Walla Walla, Washington, and his three-day total on Jeopardy! was $55,799. He played tremendously well in the September 29 episode.

The categories for the first round were The Ex-Country, Stay Healthy, Making The Rounds, Religion, Characters On The TV Show, and Beastly Talk.

Moira Smith had a good start as she got a Daily Double early in the game. She gave 10 correct answers and banked $4,400. However, David Sibley soon took the lead by correctly answering 22 questions and scoring $6,400. Meanwhile, Sonalee Rau managed to earn $2,000 with 10 correct answers and three incorrect responses.

In the second round, the categories were Reading Rainbow, The Beatle’s Non-Beatles Hit, U.S. Counties, From Dawn To Dusk, Pirates!, and There’s A Price On My Head.

David correctly answered four $2,000 questions. He subsequently led the round with a total score of $22,300, while the new players had a tie. Moira (10 correct, three incorrect answers) and Sonalee (13 correct, three incorrect answers) banked $4,800 each.

The Final Jeopardy was a triple stumper, just like in Wednesday’s episode. None of the players could give the right answer, nor did they wage more than $1. Even David, who was already leading the game, wagered just a dollar in the final round.

Subsequently, David Sibley won Jeopardy! today.

David Sibley: Tonight's winner (Image via @davidsibley/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round was a bit difficult, as the category was “Innovation.” The final question, in the form of a clue, reads:

"Seen by a worldwide audience in 1970, black pentagons were added to these to help viewers follow them better on TV.”

The correct answer to the clue was soccer balls.

Unfortunately, none of the contestants could guess the right answer. While Moira didn’t even try to guess, Sonalee wrote “closed captions,” and David wrote “hockey pucks.” All three didn’t wager big amounts, including Moira, who bet zero dollars.

Here's a look at the final results of the September 29 episode:

David Sibley: $22,300 – $1 = $22,299 (What are hockey pucks?) (4-day total: $78,098)

Moira Smith: $4,800 – $0 = $4,800 (What are ?)

Sonalee Rau: $4,800 – $1 = $4,799 (What are closed captions?)

With today’s win, David became a four-day champion and qualified for the Tournament of Champions 2023. Prior to him, the players who qualified for the tournament from Season 39 were Luigi de Guzman (five wins) and Emmett Stanton (three wins).

David will continue to defend his winning streak on the game show. The next episode will air on Friday, September 30, 2022.

