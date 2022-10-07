Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 6, 2022, Thursday

Season 39 of Jeopardy! aired a new episode on Thursday, October 6, 2022, featuring the return of four-day champion Cris Pannullo.

Cris, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, has been the star of this week's show. His first win was against four-day winner David Sibley on Friday, September 30, 2022. Since then, Cris has been leading the game show. His four-day total is $111,058.

Cris returned to the competition series on Thursday to defend his win once again against two new players — Jo Austin, a retired IT project manager from Manlius, New York, and Jeff Parker, a professor of theater from Arvada, Colorado.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Cris Pannullo

The October 6 episode turned out to be a win for Cris once again. He took the lead in the game from the start itself.

In the first round, the categories were “Word Puzzles, Books & Authors, Musical Alter Egos, U.S. Diplomacy, All Hands, Pretty Crafty.”

Cris was amazing in Round 1 as he answered 26 questions, out of which scored a Daily Double. His total score was $10,800. Jo Austin and Jeff Parker, on the other hand, gave only six to seven correct answers. Their first round scores were Jo $1,800 and Jeff $1,600.

The categories for the second round included “U.K. Geography, Women In The Arts, Physics, Union People, Historical Tv Roles, Insignificant Idioms.”

Jeff played wonderfully in the Double Jeopardy round. He picked a Daily Double and wagered only $1,500, which eventually helped his scores. He banked $12,700 from this round. Cris, on the other hand, lost the Daily Double for the first time on the show. He ended up with $16,800, still leading in the game. Jo struggled to score, but instead she lost a lot of money, leaving her with only $200.

The Final Jeopardy round had only two winners. Jo went all in with her $200 and luckily won the bet. Jeff, on the other hand, was wise to wager zero dollars as his answer was wrong and thus, he lost no money. Cris gave the correct final answer and banked a higher amount than the new players.

Hence, Cris Pannullo won Jeopardy! today.

Cris Pannullo: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round in the latest episode was “Nobel Peace Prize Winners.” The final clue read:

“He served as bishop of Lesotho from 1976 to 1978.”

The correct answer for the final clue was “Desmond TuTu.”

Cris and Jo didn’t write the full name, but mentioned “TuTu.” They were given the winning points, while Jeff guessed “Kero.”

Take a look at the final results of the October 6 episode:

Cris Pannullo: $16,800 + $8,601 = $25,401 (Who is Tutu) (5-day total: $136,459)

Jeff Parker: $12,700 – $0 = $12,700 (Who Kero)

Jo Austin: $200 + $200 = $400 (Who is Tu Tu)

With Thursday’s win, Cris became a five-day champion, banking a total amount of $136,459. He will continue his game in the next episode, and has also qualified for the Tournament of Champions 2023. He will be accompanied by Season 39’s first five-day winner Luigi de Guzman.

Meanwhile, Cris has a big responsibility, which is to win six games. If he does, then he will become the first champion of the latest season to surpass five wins.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the next episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 will air on Friday, October 7, 2022.

