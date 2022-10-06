Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, October 6, 2022

A new weekday always means a brand-new episode of Jeopardy!, one of the most popular American game shows of all time. After the show had a long break with only reruns, the 39th season has already started to impress, following the brilliant previous season. Recently, another new participant, Cris Pannullo, has been grabbing eyeballs with his terrific performance.

In the upcoming round of the long-running game show, four-day champion Cris Pannullo will face off against retired IT project manager Jo Austin and professor of theater Jeff Parker, in a bid to extend his already incredible streak. Pannullo has also demonstrated some impressive trivia skills in his last four games.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television, originally beginning in 1964. Typically played between three contestants, it is an exclusively general-knowledge-based game. The game show also requires its participants to perform well under pressure. The offbeat format and engaging nature of the show have stood the test of time, and it is now considered one of the standout shows in the world.

The final round of the show is also one of the major reasons for its soaring popularity that stretches across the world. It not only poses a number of odd challenges for the participants but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as this can be a cumbersome process for many, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

October 6, 2022, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for today's round of Jeopardy! reads:

"He served as bishop of Lesotho from 1976 to 1978."

This straightforward question is from the category "Nobel Peace Prize Winners." Most trivia enthusiasts are already familiar with this topic. As the category is already narrowed down, many should be able to figure out the answer. The only problem, perhaps, is that those who do not know it already will be unable to guess it.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. Under the right circumstances, this can prove to be a major hurdle for most participants.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, October 6, 2022

Solution: Desmond Tutu.

The legendary Desmond Tutu served as the bishop of Lesotho from 1976 to 1978. He was well known for his fight against apartheid. Tutu was also the first black African to hold the position of dean at St. Mary's Cathedral.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, October 6, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are four-day champion Cris Pannullo, retired IT project manager Jo Austin and professor of theater Jeff Parker. Pannullo has been having a great run and will look to solidify his streak with another win in the next round.

Catch them in action on your local stations in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

