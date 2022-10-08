Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 7, 2022, Friday

Another week ends with a new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39. The Friday, October 7, 2022, episode welcomed five-day champion, Cris Pannullo, to showcase his intelligence once again on the game show.

For those unaware, Jeopardy! is one of the longest-running series that initially ran on NBC until 1979. The game show then returned with its syndicated version on September 10, 1984, and has been running successfully so far.

The official synopsis of the Emmy-winning show reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

In the October 7 episode, returning champion Cris was up against two new players — Kate Matthews, a research project manager from Durham, North Carolina, and Dan Feyer, a musician and crossword editor from San Francisco, California.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Cris Pannullo

Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, has managed to defend his win in the competition series for a week now. The returning champion first appeared on the show last Friday and until the previous episode he had made $136,459. He succeeded in the latest episode as well.

In the October 7 episode, the categories for the first round included “Plaza, Sweet!, Anagrammed Bible People, Black Business, 2022 Sports News, Lions, Tigers & Bears, ‘O’ My.”

Cris, like always, found his Daily Double, which was enough for him to top the scoreboard in round 1. He banked $8,400 by giving 19 correct and two incorrect answers. Dan Feyer, a new player, played a wonderful game in this round as he picked four $1,000 clues. He scored $7,000 by correctly answering 18 questions. Kate Matthews, on the other hand, struggled to score big as she ended up with $2,000 and four correct answers.

The categories for the second round were “The Ancient World, 2-Letter Spelling Bee, Recent Literary Biography, Ecology, European Eats, Gibson Girls & Guys.”

Dan tried really hard to surpass Cris’ total, but lost a whopping $5,000 in a Daily Double. He went into the final round with a score of $10,400. Cris was fantastic in the Double Jeopardy round as well, he banked $25,400. Kate’s struggle with the signaling device made it difficult for her to compete with fellow players. Her total until the second round was $3,600.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Cris and Dan were the players who delivered the correct answers, while Kate guessed it wrong. It looked like she knew her final round won’t go her way because she wagered zero dollars. Despite Dan giving the right answer, his total failed to surpass Cris’.

Thus, Cris Pannullo won Jeopardy! today.

Cris Pannullo: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the October 7 episode, the category for the final round was “Countries of the World,” and the final question read:

“It has the most water area of any country, nearly 350,000 square miles, about nine percent of its total area.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Canada.”

Dan and Cris guessed the correct response, but Kate wrote “Phillippinnes.” Cris played safe and wagered only $221, while Dan went in for $2,600. Kate didn’t want to risk the amount she earned in the first two rounds, thus, she put up a zero dollar bet.

Take a look at the final results of Friday’s episode:

Cris Pannullo: $25,400 + $221 = $25,621 (What is Canada) (6-day total: $162,080)

Dan Feyer: $10,400 + $2,600 = $13,000 (What is Canada?)

Kate Matthews: $3,600 – $0 = $3,600 (What are the Phillippinnes?)

With today’s win, Cris became the first six-day winner of Season 39. Prior to him, Luigi de Guzman was the five-day winner.

Meanwhile, Cris will return next week to play against two new players. The next episode, hosted by Ken Jennings, will air on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes