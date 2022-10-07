Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, October 7, 2022

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! is all set to premiere on October 7, 2022. After the show went on a streak of reruns following its brilliant 38th season, the new season began in full swing. Several outstanding standout performers have already made their presence known in the 39th season. Cris Pannullo is one such name, who has already built a streak of five days and does not look like slowing down anytime soon.

The upcoming round of the show will feature Cris Pannullo returning for his sixth game in the new round of Jeopardy! He will face off against research project manager Kate Matthews and musician and crossword editor Dan Feyer.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world, originally beginning in 1964. The decades-long show has accumulated a huge fanbase owing to its unique format and engaging nature. Three contestants compete in the extensively general knowledge-based game show. The final round of the show is also a major reason for the show's soaring popularity.

The final round of the show paves the way for many interesting twists and turns. Alongside that, the final round also allows viewers to participate in it from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as this can often be a complicated process for most, we have compiled all the details about the upcoming episode, including the final question and answer below.

October 7, 2022, Friday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming final round of the show reads:

"It has the most water area of any country, nearly 350,000 square miles, about nine percent of its total area."

This question is from the category "Countries of the World." Though certainly not an easy topic, this is at least one of the more common categories for trivia buffs. However, given how broad this is, it should pose a real challenge to even veteran general-knowledge enthusiasts.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This offbeat approach can often prove to be a real challenge under the right circumstances for the participants.

The solution to the October 7, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The solution to the final round of the upcoming episode of the show read as follows.

Solution: Canada.

Canada is one of the largest countries in the world and naturally has many water bodies. However, this country in particular has an astonishing 350,000 square miles of water all around the country. Because of its large area covered by water, Canada is the second largest country in the world but the third largest land area in the world.

Jeopardy! contestants today - October 7, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are five-day champion Cris Pannullo, research project manager Kate Matthews, and musician and crossword editor Dan Feyer.

Pannullo will try to build on his great streak in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

