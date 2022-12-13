Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, December 12, 2022

This week marks the return of Jeopardy! with a brand new episode. Currently, in its 39th season, the critically acclaimed and widely watched game show has been riding high thanks to the efforts of stars like Cris Pannullo. Since Pannullo, however, everyone has had trouble keeping their respective places. But, Matthew Ott won a great round in the most recent episode, earning $23,197.

In the upcoming episode, Kris Anne Bonifacio, a website manager from Raleigh, North Carolina, Sean McShane, a non-profit membership associate originally from West Islip, New York, and Matthew Ott, an accountant originally from Boston, Massachusetts, will play against each other in a bid to win the round. Matthew has the advantage over the other two and will try to capitalize on it.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Catch an all-new It's a lovebird story with a jailhouse twist 🕊️Catch an all-new #Jeopardy ! TONIGHT! It's a lovebird story with a jailhouse twist 🕊️ Catch an all-new #Jeopardy! TONIGHT! https://t.co/tv0s02DT0N

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

December 12, 2022, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming episode of the show reads:

"Originally, this 3-word phrase referred to when a doctor or apothecary substituted one medicine for another."

This question is from the category "Latin Phrases." This is a relatively difficult topic for those who are not acquainted with it. It will be interesting to see how the contestants fare up in this one.

In the final round of the show, the participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can lead to really interesting results.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, December 12, 2022

The clue and solution to the final round of the show read as follows:

Clue: Originally, this 3-word phrase referred to when a doctor or apothecary substituted one medicine for another.

Solution: "quid pro quo"

“Quid pro quo” is a Latin phrase for an exchange of goods or services that benefits both sides. Its closest English translation would be "favor for a favor."

Jeopardy! contestants today- December 13, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Who celebrated a win this weekend? Find out with these highlights: bit.ly/3uxlqcF Who celebrated a win this weekend? Find out with these highlights: bit.ly/3uxlqcF https://t.co/qvEw4krqNK

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Matthew Ott, an accountant originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Sean McShane, a non-profit membership associate originally from West Islip, New York, and Kris Anne Bonifacio, a website manager from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

Poll : 0 votes