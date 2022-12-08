Jeopardy! is ready to return with another exciting episode on December 7, 2022, featuring a new champion. Yes, someone has finally beaten the magnificent Cris Pannullo. The brilliant contestant ruled for 21 days before Andy Tirrell defeated him in the previous episode, creating history for himself.

In the upcoming episode, Andy Tirrell, a political science & international relations professor from San Diego, California, Tammy Groner, a legal assistant from Hamilton, New Jersey, and Ron Cheung, an economics professor from Lakewood, Ohio, will play against each other to stay in the game. Andy Tirrell had a great game last round, earning $15,399 in the process.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy #Jeopardy! The numbers speak for themselves. Check out the stats on Cris Pannullo The numbers speak for themselves. Check out the stats on Cris Pannullo 👍 #Jeopardy! https://t.co/4ZKBTbTBOr

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

December 7, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"He was sworn in twice as President within 2 years, first by his father & then later by a former U.S. President."

This question is from the category "U.S. Presidents." Compared to many of the show's recurring topics, this is a much simpler one, owing to how narrow it is. It'll be interesting to see how the participants handle it, especially now that Cris Pannullo is gone.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The solution to the final question of the upcoming episode reads as follows:

Solution: Calvin Coolidge.

After President Harding died, Calvin Coolidge, then Vice President, was sworn in to ensure presidential continuity. As per Wikipedia, at 2:47 a.m. on August 3, 1923, his father, a notary public and justice of the peace, administered the oath of office in the family parlor by the light of a kerosene lamp.

Coolidge returned to Washington the next day and was sworn in again by Justice Adolph A. Hoehling Jr. of the District of Columbia Supreme Court.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy See what you missed with these highlights: Oh my, how the tables have turnedSee what you missed with these highlights: bit.ly/3VCpPXA Oh my, how the tables have turned 👀 See what you missed with these highlights: bit.ly/3VCpPXA https://t.co/Ydc7rihGtu

The three contestants for the upcoming round are Andy Tirrell, a political science & international relations professor from San Diego, California, Tammy Groner, a legal assistant from Hamilton, New Jersey, and Ron Cheung, an economics professor from Lakewood, Ohio.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Poll : 0 votes