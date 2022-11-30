Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Jeopardy! is all set to return with an all-new episode on November 30, 2022. Coming from the popular show's 39th season, the upcoming episode will see Cris Pannullo return for yet another game, having already established himself as the best player of this new season. He has reportedly earned $610,344 so far, making him one of the best players in the show's history already.

In the upcoming episode, Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, will face off against Jeannette Bonjour, a retired teacher from Kansas City, Missouri, and Randall Rayford, a solar project developer from Houston, Texas. Pannullo has shown some exceptional gameplay in his last 17 games and does not look like slowing down anytime soon.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of the country. It originally began in 1964 and has constantly evolved to become one of the most relevant shows of the present time. Its engaging and offbeat nature has been the driving factor in the show's popularity. Moreover, its final round also adds much-needed zeal to the game show.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Did Cris make it to a 17th win? See yesterday's outcome with these highlights: bit.ly/3APfcII Did Cris make it to a 17th win? See yesterday's outcome with these highlights: bit.ly/3APfcII https://t.co/CnTwpUe2xn

In the final round, the participants face a series of unique challenges. But more importantly, the viewers get to participate in the final round from the comfort of their homes. They can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime. However, doing this every day can be quite a challenging task. That's where we come in. Below, we have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode, including the final answer.

November 30, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The stars on this country’s flag represent states, 26 of them; unlike the USA’s, its “federal district” gets its own 27th star."

This question is from the category "Flags of Our Hemisphere." Although not an easy topic, geography is a game show trivia favorite. This one should not pose a big challenge to veteran trivia buffs. It will be interesting to see if Pannullo manages to win another final round.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: The stars on this country’s flag represent states, 26 of them; unlike the USA’s, its “federal district” gets its own 27th star.

Solution: Brazil.

The national flag of Brazil is an intriguing affair. Known as "Bandeira do Brasil" in Portuguese, there are many special elements in the flag. Each of the scattered stars on the flag represents 26 states, with the size varying according to the area of the particular state.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Get the breakdown with this week's episode of Inside Jeopardy!: A best-of-7 #JeopardyToC finals brings all new challenges and strategies.Get the breakdown with this week's episode of Inside Jeopardy!: linktr.ee/insidejeopardy A best-of-7 #JeopardyToC finals brings all new challenges and strategies.Get the breakdown with this week's episode of Inside Jeopardy!: linktr.ee/insidejeopardy https://t.co/pXLxbK8mk1

The three contestants for the upcoming round are Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, Jeannette Bonjour, a retired teacher from Kansas, Missouri, and Randall Rayford, a solar project developer from Houston, Texas.

Pannullo's streak has been a joy to watch, and, hopefully, he will continue to amaze viewers in the upcoming episodes.

