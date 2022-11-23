Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, November 23, 2022

With the conclusion of the Tournament of Champions earlier this week, Jeopardy! has returned to its regular ways. The long-running game show is currently in its 39th season, and what a ride it is proving to be. Despite the long break in between, Chris Pannullo proved that he was not at all rusty, winning another game in the previous episode.

Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, will compete against Katy Rudolphy, a civil servant from Grand Prairie, Texas, and John Dorsey, a loan operations specialist from Potomac, Maryland, in the next round of the game show. Pannullo has been on the game for twelve days. He's stronger than ever, having earned $380,881 in his previous games.

It would be interesting to see if any of the two contestants today pose a challenge to him.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

November 23, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"The Fortune, the 2nd ship to land at this harbor, disappointed those already there, carrying 35 new residents & “not so much as bisket-cake"

This question is from the category "Seconds in History." This is a very offbeat topic and will require quite a proficient trivia mind to crack. It'll be interesting to see how Pannullo handles this, especially with such a long streak to defend.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question is as follows:

Clue: The Fortune, the 2nd ship to land at this harbor, disappointed those already there, carrying 35 new residents & “not so much as bisket-cake.

Solution: Plymouth Harbor.

In 1621, Fortune sailed to the Pilgrim colony, much to the chagrin of the Pilgrims, who were struggling at the time. The colony's governor, William Bradford, wrote:

"The plantation was glad of this addition of strength, but could have wished that many of them had been of better class, and all of them better furnished with provisions; but that could not now be helped."

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round are Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, Katy Rudolphy, a civil servant from Grand Prairie, Texas, and John Dorsey, a loan operations specialist from Potomac, Maryland.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

