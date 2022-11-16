Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will air on November 16, 2022, bringing back the three champions in a face-off that is getting more intense by the day. The popular game show is currently at a critical juncture. Yes, it's the Tournament of Champions finals, and only the best players make it. After Andrew He's first surprise victory, Amy Schneider reclaimed her spot with a win yesterday.

Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, will play their third game of the finale in the upcoming episode. With one win for Amy and one for Andrew, the competition has heated up considerably. Hence, the upcoming episode will be critical for all of the game show's contestants.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. Originally beginning in 1964, the show has achieved perfection over many decades with its offbeat format and engaging nature. The highly compelling game show also boasts a final round that is regularly a topic of discussion among fans.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many challenges that set it apart from ordinary game shows. Apart from the various challenges that the participants face, the final round also allows viewers to participate in the round from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has become a cult practice amongst Jeopardy! fans. However, this can often be a cumbersome process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details below.

"Paul’s letter to them is the New Testament epistle with the most Old Testament quotations."

This question is from the category "The New Testament." Since this is the final round, this is another unusual category that would take quite a trivia buff to crack. It'd also be interesting to see how the players perform against one another.

This is an odd position. Both of these answers may be correct, but it is currently unknown what the game show would choose. There is also the question of authorship this time.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, November 16, 2022

This round will be very important to both Andrew and Amy.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of the show.

