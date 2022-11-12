Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 11, 2022, Friday

The final game of Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022 semi-finals aired on Friday, November 11, 2022, featuring three amazing players.

One of them was Mattea Roach, who became the third-highest scorer of season 38 by winning 23 games. The 24-year-old player hails from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and is a writer and podcaster by profession. Previously, in an exhibition match, she defeated 40-day winner Amy Schneider and 38-day winner Matt Amodio.

In the latest episode, Mattea competed against two players who earned their spot in the semi-finals by winning their respective quarterfinal rounds. The remaining two players were:

Andrew He (5 wins), a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Eric Ahasic (6 wins), a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Andrew He

Going by performances in the past, the audience expected Mattea Roach to win the semi-finals. But her luck ran out today.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round included “The County Seat, Logos, The Arts, Senior Moments, Spanish Words & Phrases, Mandy Patinkin.”

Eric Ahasic had a good start in round 1 by correctly answering eight questions and giving only one incorrect answer. Mattea delivered nine correct and two incorrect answers. Andrew He, on the other hand, played quite well by answering 12 questions correctly but landed in third place as he gave three incorrect responses. The total score of the players was Eric $5,400, Mattea $4,000, and Andrew $3,400.

In the second round, the categories were “World Leaders, Elegies, Jazz & Blues Nicknames, Religion, “P”S, Carats.”

The Double Jeopardy was an intense race to find Daily Doubles. The lucky player was Andrew who got both the Daily Doubles and managed to score $23,800 by winning both times. This gave him a huge lead over his competitors. Going into the final round, his total score was $39,200, while Mattea banked $7,200 and Andrew made $17,000.

The Final Jeopardy was disappointing as none of the players could answer the final question correctly. As all three didn’t wager huge amounts, they didn’t lose much in final scores. The results were similar to round 2, where Andrew was on top, followed by Eric in second and Mattea in third place.

Hence, Andrew He won Jeopardy! today.

Andrew He: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round for the November 11 episode was “London Locales,” and the final clue read:

“To fight malaria, this former royal estate helped move quinine-producing cinchona plants from South America to India.”

The correct response to the final question was “Kew Gardens.”

None of the players could answer the final question. They didn’t even guess the answer. Take a look at the final results of the November 11 episode:

Andrew He: $39,200 – $1,337 = $37,863 (What… ?) (Finalist)

Eric Ahasic: $17,000 – $217 = $16,783 ($10,000) (What is ?)

Mattea Roach: $7,200 – $0 = $7,200 ($10,000) (What is ?)

With today’s win, Andrew earned a spot in the finals and will compete against season 38’s highest scorer Amy Schneider and Professors Tournament champion Sam Buttrey.

The format of the game show reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

Meanwhile, the three finalists will appear on Monday, November 14, 2022, for the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022 finals. The winner will receive a $2,50,000 cash prize.

