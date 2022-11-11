Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, November 11, 2022

The massively popular Jeopardy! is ready to return with a new episode on November 11, 2022, bringing in the last round of the semi-finals. As most fans may be aware, the game show is currently in one of its most interesting phases, the Tournament of Champions. In the previous episode, Matt Amodio, one of the most decorated players in the game show's history, lost to Sam Buttrey, making the competition much more open.

In the upcoming episode of the show, another mega-champion, Mattea Roach, a writer and podcaster from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will return to play her game. She will face off against Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California. Though Mattea may be the clear favorite in this round, yesterday's round showed us that favorites matter nothing. Andrew He and Eric Ahasic are also great players, and proved the same in their original runs.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. Its engaging nature and offbeat format have become trademarks familiar to viewers across the world. The game show originally aired in 1964 and has maintained its standard over many decades. Aside from these facts, the show also boasts an incredible final round, which allows viewers to participate.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question from the comfort of their homes. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for the large fanbase of Jeopardy! However, this can often be a cumbersome process due to the constantly varying topics and categories. To ease this out, we have compiled all the relevant details, along with the answer to the final question, below.

November 11, 2022, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round reads:

"To fight malaria, this former royal estate helped move quinine-producing cinchona plants from South America to India."

This question is from the category "London Locales." It seems this is a rather rare category that necessitates a high level of trivia knowledge.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, November 11

The clue and solution to the final question from the upcoming episode read as follows:

Solution: Kew Gardens.

Kew Gardens is a botanic garden in southwest London that houses the largest and most diverse botanical and mycological collections in the world, according to Wikipedia. It was founded in 1840.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, November 11

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ Our contestants as soon as they saw the Celebs category:‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ #JeopardyToC Our contestants as soon as they saw the Celebs category: 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️ #JeopardyToC https://t.co/avOMgV45v9

The three contestants for the upcoming round are Mattea Roach, a writer and podcaster from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California.

This round may be very well-matched due to the caliber of the players. All of them played well in their respective rounds, especially Mattea Roach, who had a memorable streak and global acclaim during her time on the game show. If she manages to win, she will face Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey in the finals.

Catch them in action on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

