Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 1, 2022, Tuesday

A new episode of Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022 aired on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, featuring three Season 38 champions.

The Tournament of Champions welcomes those players who have won at least four games in their respective seasons. The ongoing program includes contestants from the previous installment (season 38), which had champions like Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.

Meanwhile, the quarter-finals will continue till next Monday, followed by the semi-finals for three days, and ending at the finals declaring the Tournament of Champions.

In the November 1 episode, the players were:

Christine Whelchel, a graduate assistant from Spring Hill, Tennessee (4 wins, $17,640 average score).

Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California (5 wins, $28,627 average score).

Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida (11 wins, $22,042 average score).

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Andrew He

Tuesday’s episode started off better than Monday’s game. Jonathan Fisher and Andrew He went all in from the beginning of the November 1 episode and gave each other tough competition.

The categories for the first round included “European Happenings, Slogans & Mottoes, Crocodile Pop, Catch-2022, Plays & Playwrights, Vwllss Hwn."

Jonathan took the lead in round 1 by correctly answering 13 questions and banking $8,200. Andrew was not far behind as he also delivered 13 correct answers, scoring $7,600. Christine Whelchel struggled to settle into the competitive mode as she gave two correct and incorrect responses, respectively. It resulted in her score going negative, -$1,000.

In the second round, the categories were “Art & Artists, Crossword Clues ‘Q’, He Directed That?, Bridge, I Bid, 5 Hearts.”

While Jonathan was on a roll in the Double Jeopardy round as well, Andrew hit an obstacle and lost $10,000. He found two Daily Doubles in this round, but only one was correct. Despite losing $10,000, Andrew managed to bank $13,800. Jonathan, on the other hand, scored $19,800, and Christine banked $2,200.

The Final Jeopardy was pretty interesting. While Jonathan was expected to win this game, his strategy made him lose to Andrew. He wagered a high amount, compared to Andrew and Christine. Unfortunately, all three players lost the final bet. When Jonathan lost a big bet, he landed in second place, with Christine in third.

Hence, Andrew He won Jeopardy! today.

Andre He: Tonight's winner (Image via @gg_andrewhe/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category of the final round of the show’s November 1 episode “Poets,” and the final clue read:

“Inspired by stories from his grandfather, his "Battle of Lovell's Pond" appeared in the Portland Gazette in 1820 when he was 13.”

The correct answer was “Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.”

It was a difficult guess and none of the players could give the right answer. While Andrew wrote “Holmes,” Christine and Jonathan guessed “Whitman” and “Thoreau,” respectively.

Take a look at the final results of the November 1 episode:

Andrew He: $13,800 – $1,799 = $12,001 (Who is Holmes?) (Semi-Finalist)

Jonathan Fisher: $19,800 – $7,801 = $11,999 ($5,000) (Who is Thoreau?)

Christine Whelchel: $2,200 – $0 = $2,200 ($5,000) (Who is Whitman?)

With today’s win, Andrew advanced to the semi-finals and will be competing against one of the three players — Amy Schneider (40 wins), Matt Amodio (38 wins), and Mattea Roach (23 wins).

The player who will win in the semi-finals will advance to the finals, where the winner will receive $250,000. Hosted by Ken Jennings, the next quarter-finals episode will be released on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The players of Wednesday’s episode will be Brian Chang (7 wins), Tyler Rhode (5 wins), and Margaret Shelton (4 wins).

