Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 31, 2022, Monday

Jeopardy! is finally here with the 2022 Tournament of Champions as it aired the first round of the quarter-finals on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Throughout the championship, Season 38 players with the highest wins and average scores will appear on the show to bag the title of the Tournament of Champions. From this Monday to next week’s, quarter-finals will take place, followed by the semi-finals and finals.

Meanwhile, the first episode of Jeopardy!’s Tournament of Champions welcomed back three Season 38 winners:

Ryan Long, a rideshare driver from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (16 wins, $17,612 average score).

Megan Wachspress, an environmental attorney from Berkeley, California (6 wins, $9,658 average score).

Maureen O’Neil, an executive assistant from Cambridge, Massachusetts (4 wins, $11,120 average score).

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Maureen O’Neil

Among today’s players, Ryan Long was the Season 38 champion with the highest wins, but his luck didn’t work for him in the latest episode.

The categories for the first round were “You’re The Best Around, Streets Of America, Hobby Supplies, Conducting The Historic Job Interview, ’90s Films, From Ear To Fraternity.”

Round 1 was not impressive as Ryan gave eight correct but four incorrect answers. His score was $1,400, while Maureen O’Neil banked $2,800. Megan Wachspress took the lead by correctly answering six questions and scoring $3,600.

The categories for the second round included “Book Sequels, Five Chances, Television, This Category Is Confusing, Heavenly Bodies, A Parliament Of Vowels.”

The Double Jeopardy round featured two Daily Doubles and each went to Megan and Ryan, respectively. Unfortunately, they couldn’t give the right answer to their respective Daily Double questions and lost $2,000 each. Maureen, on the other hand, was playing wisely and landed in second place, banking $8,400. Megan’s score was $9,600 and Ryan’s was $4,200.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Ryan and Maureen were the ones with the right answer to the final question. Megan’s wrong answer demoted her to third place, while Ryan took the second position. Maureen scored the highest in the final round.

Hence, Maureen O’Neil won Jeopardy! today.

Maureen O’Neil: Tonight's winner (Image via Maureen O’Neil/Instagram)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the October 31 episode, the category for the final round was “Places in American History.” The clue read:

“A Native American story says this creek got its name from an injury suffered by a Sioux warrior in a fight with the Crow.”

The correct answer to the final clue/question was “Wounded Knee.”

While Maureen and Ryan gave the right answer, Megan wrote “Dakota.” Take a look at the final results of the first episode of the 2022 Tournament of Champions quarter-finals:

Maureen O’Neil: $8,400 + $8,399 = $16,799 (What is Wounded Knee?) (Semi-Finalist)

Ryan Long: $4,200 + $4,200 = $8,400 (What is Wounded Knee?)

Megan Wachspress: $9,600 – $7,201 = $2,399 (What is Dakota?)

With today’s win, Maureen earned a spot in the semi-finals. After the quarter-finals, this week's winners will compete in the semi-finals against Season 38’s highest scorers —

Amy Schneider: 40 wins, $34,205 average score

Matt Amodio: 38 wins, $39,082 average score

Mattea Roach: 23 wins, $24,024 average score

Meanwhile, the second episode of Jeopardy!’s Tournament of Champions 2022 is set to air on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and will welcome back Jonathan Fisher (11 wins), Andrew He (5 wins), and Christine Whelchel (4 wins).

The syndicated game show, hosted by Ken Jennings, airs new episodes from Monday through Friday.

