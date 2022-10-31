Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, October 31, 2022

The popular game show Jeopardy! returns with a new episode on October 31, 2022, and there is reason to be excited as this episode marks the official start of the coveted Tournament of Champions, which will see the year's best contestants go head-to-head in a battle for the ultimate prize and honor. The Tournament of Champions is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a slightly modified format.

The new Tournament of Champions features 21 contestants instead of 15 contestants. Matt Amodio, Amy Schnieder, and Mattea Roach, the top three contestants, have already advanced to the semi-finals.

The upcoming episode will see Ryan Long, a rideshare driver from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Megan Wachspress, an environmental attorney from Berkeley, California, and Maureen O’Neil, an executive assistant from Cambridge, Massachusetts, fight off to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Jeopardy! is arguably one of the most popular game shows in the world owing to its offbeat format and engaging nature. Having been on air since the early 1960s, the show has garnered huge coverage, attention, and a fanbase that stretches across the globe. Alongside these factors, the final round is also pivotal in the show's ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many things that set it apart. Additionally, it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. This quality enables viewers to be an active part of the game. Usually, viewers do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

But this can come with its own share of problems. To ease the process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode of the show below. Scroll on.

October 31, 2022, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"A Native American story says this creek got its name from an injury suffered by a Sioux warrior in a fight with the Crow."

This is from the category "Places in American History." This is a broad subject, but it is also a trivia favorite. It would be fascinating to see the three champions compete on this one.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, October 31, 2022

The clue and solution to the final question from the upcoming round reads as follows:

Clue: A Native American story says this creek got its name from an injury suffered by a Sioux warrior in a fight with the Crow.

Solution: Wounded Knee.

Wounded Knee Creek was named after a battle between the Sioux and Crow tribes, during which the Sioux tribe was infamously wounded in the knee. The area is also known for the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, October 31, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Congratulations, Jessica Stephens and Rowan Ward on emerging from Second Chance victorious! See you both next week — it's going to be a howling good time. Congratulations, Jessica Stephens and Rowan Ward on emerging from Second Chance victorious! See you both next week — it's going to be a howling good time. https://t.co/lMO3nelUOb

The three contestants for the upcoming round are 16-day champion Ryan Long, 6-day champion Megan Wachspress, and 4-day champion Maureen O’Neil. Those who watch the show on a regular basis are already aware of Ryan Long's talent. He is the clear favorite in the upcoming episode, but being Jeopardy!, one can never be too sure of anything. Megan Wachspress also boasts an incredible strategy that may as well make the other two suffer.

Catch these contestants live on the upcoming episode of the show.

