Who won Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 6? Result, Final Jeopardy and more about ABC’s show

Celebrity Jeopardy! returned with a brand new episode on Sunday, October 30, 2022, on ABC, featuring three celebrity players.

Every Sunday, celebrities appear on the ABC show to play a game of Jeopardy!. The questions are easier than the regular version and the winner advances to the semi-finals. All the celebrity contestants play for charity and those who lose the game are given $30,000 each for their respective charity.

In Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 6, the contestants included:

1) Hasan Minhaj, an actor from The Morning Show and a comedian, playing for the International Rescue Committee

2) Wil Wheaton, an actor from Stand by Me and Star Trek: The Next Generation, playing for the National Women’s Law Center

3) Troian Bellisario, an actor from Pretty Little Liars and Where’d you Go, Bernadette, playing for War Child

Wil Wheaton won Celebrity Jeopardy! today

Unlike regular Jeopardy!, the celebrity version consists of four rounds as it has an additional Triple Jeopardy, which is not a part of the daily show.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round included “Star Track: The Next Generation, Answer In The Form Of An Abbreviation, Patriot Act, With Author-Ity, Going Green, Pretty Little Lies.”

Wil took the lead with 12 correct answers and a score of $3,000, Troian was not too far behind and banked $2,500, while Hasan scored $1,200. Troian also picked a Daily Double, but couldn’t give a correct answer.

In the second round, the categories were “Tuning Into The ’90s, The U.S. Constitution, World Capital Attractions, Memoirs, High Finance, Figures Of Speech.”

The Double Jeopardy was a bit intense, especially for Hasan. He was initially in second place, but then he picked Daily Double and wagered all his winnings worth $7,000. Unfortunately, he answered incorrectly and left with $0. Wil was leading in the game until the second Daily Double, which demoted him to second place. Thus, round 2 was won by Troian.

The categories for the third round were “Medieval Architecture, Classic TV, Directional Geography In America, Out Of This World, Pick A ‘Card,’ The Chase.”

In Triple Jeopardy, Wil played a wonderful game by correctly answering all three Daily Doubles. He went into the final round with a total of $26,500, while Troian scored $4,900 and Hasan banked $1,200.

The Final Jeopardy round was slightly difficult for the players. Only Wil gave the correct response to the final question and topped the scoreboard. While Troian lost the round, Hasan wagered all his winning money and scored $0 as he too failed to give the right answer to the final clue.

Hence, Wil Wheaton won Celebrity Jeopardy! today.

Wil Wheaton won Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 6 (Image via Tyler Golden/ABC)

Final Jeopardy clue, solution and results

The category for the final round of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 6 was “19th Century People.” The final clue read:

“In 1863 Walt Whitman wrote that this politician “has a face like a Hoosier Michael Angelo, so awful ugly it becomes beautiful.”

The correct answer was “Abraham Lincoln.”

Only Wil gave the correct response, while Troian and Hasan lost their respective bets. Take a look at the final results of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 6:

Wil Wheaton: $26,500 + $1,701 = $28,201 (Who is Lincoln?) (Semi-finalist)

Troian Bellisario: $4,900 – $2,000 = $2,900 ($30,000) (Who is Alexander Polk?)

Hasan Minhaj: $1,200 – $1,200 = $0 ($30,000) (Who is President Hoover?)

With today’s win, Wil has advanced to the semi-finals, which will be held after a week. He will compete with two Celebrity Jeopardy! winners from the last and upcoming weeks, respectively.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 airs new episodes every Sunday on ABC at 8 pm ET.

