What time will Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 6 air? Contestant list and more explored

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 will return with yet another exciting episode on October 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode will feature the fifth round of the quarter-finals with an exciting line-up of popular names, who will compete against each other in a series of rounds to win the grand cash prize and donate the same to their chosen charities.

Celebrity contestants appearing on episode 6 of Celebrity Jeopardy! include actress Troian Bellisario, actor Wil Wheaton, and comedian Hasan Minhaj. Viewers will have to tune in to find out which of them will win the round and move to the finals to be one step closer to earning a $1 million grand prize. The players will aim to earn the maximum amount to donate to their chosen charity.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Celebrity Jeopardy!, produced by Sony Pictures Television, is an all-new game show airing this fall on ABC. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. Celebrity Jeopardy! is executive produced by Michael Davies."

Contestant list for Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 6 boasts of starry names

Celebrity Jeopardy! @CelebJeopardy Honestly let's hear @HasanMinhaj out here. It's football season after all. #CelebrityJeopardy ! is all-new Sunday on ABC! Find out what the fuss is about Honestly let's hear @HasanMinhaj out here. It's football season after all. 😉 #CelebrityJeopardy! is all-new Sunday on ABC! Find out what the fuss is about 🏈 https://t.co/JBNOS6DXdx

Episode 6 of Celebrity Jeopardy! will feature famous names from Hollywood. Troian Bellisario, Wil Wheaton, and Hasan Minhaj will be seen competing for the grand cash prize in over three rounds. This year, the franchise introduced a third round called Triple Jeopardy! to increase the stakes of the competition and make it even more engaging.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled, Quarterfinal #5, reads:

"Quarterfinal round five of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” sees actress Troian Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”), actor Wil Wheaton (“Stand By Me”) and comedian Hasan Minhaj (“Patriot Act”) battle head-to-head for a chance to move on to the semifinal round."

1) Troian Bellisario

Troian Bellisario is an American Actress who was born in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of popular television producer and series creator Donald Bellisario. She began acting at a very young age and appeared in the film Last Rites as a toddler in 1988. Troian has also made guest appearances on several projects, including Quantum Leap, First Monday, and JAG.

The actress has also appeared in films like Consent, Peep World, and Billboard Dad. The Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant became a household name after playing Spencer Hastings on the hit drama Pretty Little Liars.

2) Wil Wheaton

Wil Wheaton is an American actor and writer born in Burbank, California. The Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant has more than 100 acting credits to his name. The actor began acting as a child in the TV movie A Long Way Home and proceeded to act throughout the 80s before landing a significant role in the film, Stand By Me.

Wil had a recurring role as Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1987 to 1990. He also gained traction after making routine appearances on the hit CBS sitcom series The Big Bang Theory. He is also the author of more than a dozen books, including Dead Trees Give No Shelter, Just a Geek, and more.

3) Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj is an Indian-American comedian who was born in Davis, California. The Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant was best known as the Senior Correspondent on The Daily Show from 2014-2018. He left the show to host a weekly comedy special, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, which debuted on Netflix in October 2018.

Hasan has starred in numerous TV series, including Disaster Date, State of Georgia, The Wanda Sykes Show, Arrested Development, and The Legend of Neil, among many others. He also performed at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2017.

The celebrities in episode 6 of Celebrity Jeopardy! will participate in three rounds: Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Triple Jeopardy!, containing clues worth $100 to $500, $200 - $1000, and $300 - $1500. The contestants will also have a chance to partake in the Daily Doubles in the second and third rounds of the game.

If you love trivia-based games and wouldn't mind a bit of a starry presence, then this show is perfect for you. Don't forget to tune into Celebrity Jeopardy! this Sunday on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes