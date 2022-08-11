Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin episodes 6 and 7 review- A tad slow but full of revelations

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin returned with two new episodes on August 11, 2022, continuing the story of the mysterious 'A' and the girls' attempts to uncover the person behind the gruesome stalking. The eerily-themed episodes had a lot going on throughout the runtime, with big revelations scattered all around the episodes, especially some crucial ones in the seventh one.

The sixth episode of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is titled Scars, while the seventh one is titled Carnival of Souls. Since its inception, the show has been subjected to multiple fan theories surrounding the characters and the antagonist. These two episodes did a good job of confirming and disproving some of them while still leaving enough mystery for the final set of episodes next week.

Read on for a detailed review of Pretty Little Liars: Orginal Sin episode 6 and episode 7.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1, episode 6, and episode 7 review: A carnival of horror and revelations

While it would be an exaggeration to say that these two episodes were all about revelations, it is true that things are much clearer after these two episodes. While the first of the two episodes released this week was more character-driven and emotional, the second one packed some important jump scares and high-adrenaline scenes that have become a trademark of the franchise.

Scars began with Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and Imogen (Bailee Maddison) discussing their harrowing experiences from the previous summer, with Tabby revealing that she was assaulted at a party and has no memories of the event. Imogen took this opportunity to share her trauma without dropping any details about her assault. Though the girls are bound to come back to this later, it is skillfully avoided in this context.

The next sequence showed them meeting the mysterious caller, who revealed himself as a classmate of Angela Waters (Gabriela Pizzollo). Using this character, the writers artfully gave some important backstory to Angela's character, also revealing that the young girl was assaulted before she died by suicide. He also revealed that Angela's mother had a mental breakdown after this incident and attacked students at school.

Though dropped in between narratives, these revelations are intended to gradually strengthen the overall plot and serve as critical puzzle pieces leading up to the finale. A series of revelations surround the rest of the episode, especially with Noa (Maia Reficco) becoming a primary subject of discussion.

Both the episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin follow a investigative tone. One that really works in show's favor. Unlike the previous editions of Pretty Little Liars, this one sees the girls round up everyone as a suspect. This adds a much-needed thrill to the entire investigative approach. The seventh episode also put a lot of focus on Mouse (Malia Pyles).

The narrative is aided by some brilliant visuals in the seventh episode, with the colorful carnival and the breathtaking chase sequences. However, both episodes felt a little too dragged. They are not boring in any way, but an improved pace could have worked wonders as the episodes often felt a little stale.

Other technical aspects also worked very well for the show, rarely leaving behind any scraps or reasons to complain. Despite its small problems, these two episodes left behind enough for the show to conclude in the coming week with its new episodes.

The sixth and seventh episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is now streaming on HBO Max.

