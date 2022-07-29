What to expect from next week's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin episodes? Exploring the events in today's episodes

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the HBO spin-off to the original ABC series Pretty Little Liars, is now here. Shockingly, after all the disappointing adaptations of the original we have had, this fourth installment seems promising.

Keeping with the vibe of a teen horror slasher, this Pretty Little Liars spin-off makes for an interesting, even thrilling, watch. There is horror abound, which is sure to leave fans wanting more.

Recap of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 episodes 1-3

Opening with a flashback that takes us back to a 1999 rave party in a small town called Millwood, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin lays the premise for what is going to be the plot for the rest of the season. The flashback finds a young girl commit suicide after being ignored and berated by a group of dancing girls at the rave party.

We are then brought back to the present, 22 years after the incident, where we are introduced to five high-schoolers, the daughters of the girls in the flashback. Imogen, the protagonist and daughter of one of the girls from the party, suffers a terrible shock when her mother kills herself under mysterious circumstances. She also has a falling out with her best friend, the school bully Karen, who is desperate to see her expelled now.

Not only did Karen harass Imogen but she also went after other girls in the school like Tabby, Noa, Mouse, and Faran, who dared to oppose her. The girls' collective hatred towards Karen brings them together when they attend detention for supposedly harming her. In reality, none of them did anything, and they are convinced that Karen staged the accident to land the girls in trouble.

They form an alliance to get back at Karen and decide to humiliate her at a public screening with a private video in which she is seen embarrassing herself after getting drunk at her own party. Angered by the humiliation, Karen decides to strike back at her primary target, Imogen, when she is crowned Spirit Queen. However, that goes horribly wrong as Karen falls to her death, or is rather pushed to her death by a masked hulking man from the flyer.

PLL: Um Novo PecAdo @umnovopecAdo Got a secret, can you keep it? Confira a abertura oficial da primeira temporada de #PLLOriginalSin . Novos episódios às quintas-feiras na HBO Max! Got a secret, can you keep it? Confira a abertura oficial da primeira temporada de #PLLOriginalSin. Novos episódios às quintas-feiras na HBO Max! https://t.co/nDdNfMubeq

All along it was him behind the spooky incidents in Millwood and it was he who pitted the girls against each other. The menacing figure, who was frequently found lurking in the shadows, stalking the girls, and threatening them with anonymous messages, is clearly out to avenge something that Imogen begins to suspect is related to the 1999 suicide.

Karen's death leads to the five girls being harassed by the sheriff, Karen's father, who is out for blood because he believes that they triggered his daughter to kill herself.

Towards the end of the trio of episodes, we see the them visit Karen's grave to confess their feelings about the incident that turned their lives upside down. As they prepare to leave, the masked intruder, who calls himself A, appears again. He watches the girls from a distance in his car, terrorizing them.

What can we expect from next week's episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?

Episode 3 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin ended on a climax with the masked man making himself more prominent in the lives of the five. After Karen's death, they received a text from an unknown number which threatened them to keep shut or they would meet the same fate.

Complying with his orders, the girls did not reveal what they saw go down on the flyer before Karen's death. This may be the reason why they did not hear or see the man for quite a bit.

However, his appearance towards the end of Episode 3 indicates that he is back. The upcoming episodes will reveal what happens to Imogen, Tabby, Noa, Mouse, and Faran after being confronted by the menacing figure at the cemetery.

Now that Imogen is beginning to suspect that the grown-ups are hiding things about the 1999 suicide, and the masked man may have something to do with the incident from the past, we can expect the girls' investigations to go further. The five may try and track down A to find out what his intentions are.

With Karen's twin Kelly admitting to the principal that Karen did not commit suicide and that she was up there to ruin Imogen's image as Spirit Queen, things may take a turn next week. Since Kelly revealed that Karen may have fallen down accidentally, the sheriff will no longer be able to get back at the girls.

A lot seems to be brewing in Millwood and next week may bring us a few answers. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is currently streaming on HBO Max.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far