Who won Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 5? Quarter-finals result, Final Jeopardy and more about ABC’s show

Celebrity Jeopardy! aired its fourth round of quarter-finals on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode featured an interesting line-up of stars as they competed against each other over the course of three rounds, until one stood victorious and took the $1 million cash prize to donate to their chosen charities.

Players who competed in Episode 5 of the reality competition include:

1) Matt Rogers, the co-host of the Las Culturistas podcast and an actor from I Love That For you, playing for Story Pirates Changemakers.

2) John Michael Higgins, the host of America Says and an actor playing for Actors’ Equity Foundation.

3) Aisha Tyler, the host of Whose Line is it Anyway and former Celebrity Jeopardy! champion, playing for Planned Parenthood.

The winner of Celebrity Jeopardy! Episode 5 (Quarterfinals #4) advanced one step closer to the finale.

John Michael Higgins won Celebrity Jeopardy! today

Although all celebrity contestants on Episode 5 of Celebrity Jeopardy! gave their absolute best, John Michael Higgins took the win and advanced to the semi-finals of the competition.

In the first round, the categories were Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Got A Bridge To Sell You, Pitch Perfect, Classic Kids’ Books, Yes, Chef!, and “Q” Force.”

It took time for John and Michael to warm up to the game. The former, however, soon picked up his pace along with Aisha, who earned the Daily Break very early on in the game. After the first round, John and Aisha were leading with 14 and 12 correct answers. While John earned $3,700, Aisha came up with $3,600 and Matt could only pick up $100 with 3 correct answers.

The categories for the Double Jeopardy included Cats Through Time, Biology, Holidays & Observances, Adverbs That Make Your Day, Variety, and Hollywood Reporter.

In the second round, John answered 20 questions correctly and took a big lead on the scoreboard, earning a total of $23,600 from the beginning. Aisha's was farther behind, but still at second place with $5,000. While Matt could only manage to earn a total of $3,500.

In the Triple Jeopardy round, the categories were Advanced Criminal Law, A Little Poetry, U.S. Presidents, Of Course I’M Not Breaking Up With You, Music Of Today, and Around Philly With Ryan Long.

In the final round, Aisha and Matt came out strong with 32 and 21 correct answers. All of the Daily Doubles were converted for True Daily Doubles. All players qualified for the Final Jeopardy round with John earning $28,400, Matt at $27,500, and Aisha at $12,100.

Final Jeopardy clue, solution and results

For all the three players in the competition, the Final Jeopardy was an extremely crucial game as there was still competition. The category for the final round of Celebrity Jeopardy! Episode 5 was World Landmarks. The clue read:

"Built of more than 18,000 metal parts & 2.5 million rivets, it was the world’s tallest manmade structure from 1889 to 1930."

The correct answer to the final clue was "What is the Eiffel Tower?"

All three players answered the clue correctly and won the money that they bet. John predicted Matt's bet and earned himself a well-deserved victory.

John Michael Higgins won Celebrity Jeopardy! today (Image via Tyler Golden/ABC)

Take a look at the final results of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 5:

John Michael $28,400 + $3,000 = $31,400 (What is the Eiffel Tower?) (Semi-Finalist)

Matt $27,500 + $3,000 = $30,500 (What is the Eiffel Tower)

Aisha $12,100 + $12,100 = $24,200 (What is the Eiffel Tower)

Celebrity Jeopardy! is set to return with two more quarterfinal rounds in the upcoming weeks. The next two quarterfinals will feature more celebrities including actress Troian Bellisario, actor Wil Wheaton, comedians Hasan Minhaj, Ray Romano, Melissa Rauch, and Joel Kim Booster.

