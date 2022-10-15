Where to watch "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" season 19? Air time, release date, cast list, and more details explored

The skit-based improvisational comedy Whose Line Is It Anyway? will soon be coming back with its nineteenth season. The CW comedy, which revolves around anchors and special guests entertaining audiences through their comedy skits, has become one of the most-watched reality comedy shows. Given its popularity, the news of its return with another season will indeed delight fans of the show.

The new season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? will soon be coming to The CW channel and streaming platform. While this is the nineteenth season of the beloved comedy show, it has been airing on The CW for only eleven seasons so far.

As per the network announcement, the release of season 19 is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, 2022, at 8 PM ET. Alongside airing on The CW channel and the network's streaming platform, all the episodes will be available on the HBO Max streaming platform.

Plot, cast, and all that we know about the new season of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Season 18 of Whose Line Is It Anyway? aired on The CW channel from October 9, 2021 to April 9, 2022. After six months, the show is returning with another season.

Season 19 will see four comedians, Colin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and another special guest comedian, perform pre-written comedy sketches in front of a live audience while also involving them and using tips from them to improve their acts.

Previously, we have seen celebrity personalities like Kathy Griffin, Whoopi Goldberg, David Hasselhoff, Florence Henderson, Richard Simmons, Katie Harman, and Hugh Hefner appear on various episodes of the show as guest performers. Celebrity guest appearances have become a highlight and regular feature since season nine of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

You can watch the trailer of the show here:

The cast of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Here is the cast list of the upcoming season of the comedy sketch show. All the comedians/actors will appear as their own selves in the show.

Ryan Stiles Colin Mochrie Wayne Brady Jeff Davis Gary Anthony Williams Greg Proops Jonathan Mangun Keegan Michael Key Brad Sherwood Heather Anne Campbell Aisha Tyler

More details about the show

The CW show Whose Line Is It Anyway? is an American adaptation of the British show of the same name. The series originally aired on ABC and ABC Family from August 5, 1998 to December 15, 2007, and used to be hosted by Drew Carey. Six years later, the show was revived and renewed by CW and was hosted by Aisha Tyler from July 16, 2013.

The hilarious game show involves four performers who improvise characters, scenes, and songs on the spot to entertain the audience. The topics for the games are either determined by the host or suggested by the live audience. Based on that, the performer has to improvise.

It is essentially this feature of direct audience participation in the show that made the comedy sketch series so popular.

Tune in to CW network television to catch the show airing tonight. You can also stream it later on the CW streaming platform of HBO Max.

