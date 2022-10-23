What time will Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 5 air? Quarter-finals, celebrity contestants, and more explored about the ABC show

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 will return with yet another interesting episode on October 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode will feature the fourth round of the quarter-finals with an interesting line-up of stars who will compete against each other to win a grand cash prize that they can donate to their chosen charities.

Celebrity contestants appearing on episode 5 of Celebrity Jeopardy! include actress Aisha Tyler, actor John Michael Higgins, and comedian Matt Rogers. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who is one step closer to bagging the $1 million grand prize for the charity of their choosing.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Celebrity Jeopardy!, produced by Sony Pictures Television, is an all-new game show airing this fall on ABC. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. Celebrity Jeopardy! is executive produced by Michael Davies."

More details on Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants for season 1 episode 5

Episode 5 of Celebrity Jeopardy! will have Aisha Tyler, John Michael Higgins, and Matt Rogers participate in over three rounds. For the first time, the franchise has introduced a new variety that has made the competition even more interesting. This year, the show introduced an added third round called the Triple Jeopardy!.

The three rounds are named Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Triple Jeopardy!, which contain clues worth $100 to $500, $200 - $1000, $300 - $1500. Daily Doubles are also a part of the third and final round.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled, Quarterfinal #4, reads:

“Aisha Tyler (“Archer”), John Michael Higgins (“America Says”) and Matt Rogers (“Fire Island”) step up to the podium for their chance at the $1 million grand prize on the fourth quarterfinal round.”

1) Aisha Tyler

Aisha Tyler is an American stand-up comic, author, and actress who was born in San Francisco, California. Her father, James Tyler, was a photographer, and her mother, Robin Gregory, a teacher. She began her professional career in the 1990s and soon rose to fame in 2001 as one of the hosts of E!'s Talk Soup, and with her appearance on the reality TV dating show The Fifth Wheel.

The actress became a household name when she portrayed the iconic role of Dr. Charlie Wheeler in the legendary sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Her other notable works include CSI: Miami, Nip/Tuck, 24, and Boston Legal.

2) John Michael Higgins

John Michael Higgins is an American actor and comedian who was born in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant has over 150 acting credits as well as significant experience as a voice actor. The star has lent his voice to a wide variety of animated projects, including Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, Bob's Burgers, The Legend of Korra, Planes: Fire & Rescue, and many others.

His film works include The Man Who Wasn't There, Evan Almighty, The Ugly Truth, and Yes Man, among numerous others. He recently appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza, which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and a Golden Globe nomination for the same.

3) Matt Rogers

Matt Rogers is an American comedian, actor, writer, podcaster, and television host. He is best known for co-hosting the pop culture podcast Las Culturistas with fellow NYU alumnus Bowen Yang. In 2020, he hosted the television series Gayme Show with Dave Mizzoni. He also hosted HBO Max's Haute Dog, which saw dog groomers compete for a cash prize.

The Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant's other appearances include Fire Island, Shrill, and Awkwafina Is Nora in Queens. Last year, he voiced the character of Twink on the Netflix comedy Q-Force.

The next two quarterfinals on Celebrity Jeopardy! will feature more celebrities including actress Troian Bellisario, actor Wil Wheaton, comedians Hasan Minhaj, Ray Romano, Melissa Rauch, and Joel Kim Booster.

