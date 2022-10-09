What time will Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 3 air on ABC? Constance Wu and others to star on the show

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 will return with yet another interesting episode on October 10, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode will feature another interesting line-up of stars as they participate in the final quarterfinal of the season.

The show will have the three celebrities participate and compete against each other to win huge amounts that can be donated to their choice of charity.

Celebrity contestants appearing on episode 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy! include actress Constance Wu, actor and comedian Ike Barinholtz, and ESPN sports analyst Jalen Rose. Marvel star Simu Liu won the first quarterfinals and the second win was taken by actress Iliza Shlesinger.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Celebrity Jeopardy!,” produced by Sony Pictures Television, is an all-new game show airing this fall on ABC. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. Celebrity Jeopardy!” is executive produced by Michael Davies."

Celebrity Jeopardy! episode 3 will feature 2 popular actors and a former NBA superstar

Episode 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy! will have three celebrities participate in three interesting rounds. This year, the franchise has introduced a new variety that has spiced up the competition. So far, the show has consisted of two rounds throughout the franchise, but this season, a third round called Triple Jeopardy! has been introduced.

The three contestants will participate in Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy! and Triple Jeopardy!, which will contain questions worth $100 to $500, $200 - $1000, $300 - $1500 clues. The third round will also feature three Daily Doubles.

The synopsis of Celebrity Jeopardy! episode 3, titled Quarterfinal #3, reads:

"On the last quarterfinal round of the “Celebrity Jeopardy!” season, celebrities Constance Wu (“Fresh Off the Boat”), Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project”) and Jalen Rose (ESPN sports analyst) test their knowledge while battling for the final spot in the Semifinal round."

Check out more details about the contestants below:

1) Constance Wu

The actress was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia. At 16 years of age, Constance moved to New York and worked in classical theater, following which she transitioned into films and worked in projects including Stephanie Daley (2006) and Year of the Fish (2007).

In 2010, she moved to Los Angeles and since then has worked in a variety of projects. These include Sound of My Voice (2011), and Fresh Off the Boat (2015).

She is best known for playing Rachel Chu, an American college professor who dates a Singaporean multimillionaire in the popular comedy series Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

2) Ike Barinholtz

Isaac "Ike" Barinholtz is an American actor, comedian, voice actor, and writer. He is known for his roles on projects, including MADtv (1995), from 2002-2007, The Mindy Project (2012) and Eastbound & Down (2009).

The star also spent two years in Amsterdam as part of the comedy troupe Boom Chicago and hosted the Worst of Boom Night during the team's 10-year anniversary, where they performed the worst material from their previous shows.

3) Jalen Rose

The former 13-year NBA star was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. Notable highlights from his NBA career include winning awards and accolades: NBA's "Most Improved Player" and "Player of the Week" in 2000 and "Eastern Conference Player of the Week" in 2005.

He is an analyst on NBA Countdown, Get Up!, and co-host of the ESPN talk show, Jalen & Jacoby, with co-host David Jacoby. The contestant is also the author of The New York Times best-seller Got to Give the People What They Want and the founder of Jalen Rose Leadership Academy.

Stars who have previously appeared on this season of Celebrity Jeopardy! include Iliza Shlesinger, Simu Liu, Ego Nwodim, Andy Richter, Reggie Watts, and Eddie Huang.

Catch the latest episode of the series this Monday on ABC.

