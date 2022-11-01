Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The upcoming round of Jeopardy! will air on November 1, 2022, bringing in another exciting matchup in the glorious Tournament of Champions. The Tournament of Champions officially began yesterday with a big upset, as one would expect from a tournament of this caliber, with Maureen O'Neil defeating the brilliant Ryan Long in the previous round and securing her place in the competition's next round.

In the upcoming episode, three decorated champions, Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Christine Whelchel, a graduate assistant from Spring Hill, Tennessee, will go head-to-head in a bid to secure their place in the next round. Having won 11 games in his time, Jonathan Fisher is the clear favorite but anything could happen in Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! is arguably one of the most popular game shows in the world owing to its offbeat format and engaging nature. Having been on air since the early 1960s, the show has garnered huge coverage, attention, and a fanbase that stretches across the globe. The game show is played between three contestants and relies heavily on general knowledge. Alongside these factors, the final round is also pivotal in the show's ever-growing popularity.

Missed the first episode of the Tournament of Champions?

The final round of Jeopardy! has many things that set it apart. Additionally, it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. This quality enables viewers to be an active part of the game.

Usually, viewers do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. But this can come with its own share of problems. To ease the process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode of the show below. Scroll on.

November 1, 2022, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Inspired by stories from his grandfather, his "Battle of Lovell's Pond" appeared in the Portland Gazette in 1820 when he was 13."

This question is from the category "Poets." Such categories have long been a part of Jeopardy! However, given the breadth of the subject, it is exceedingly difficult. This will be made more difficult by the lack of specific languages or eras.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming round of the show reads as follows:

Clue: Inspired by stories from his grandfather, his "Battle of Lovell's Pond" appeared in the Portland Gazette in 1820 when he was 13.

Solution: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Coming from a well-to-do family, Battle of Lovell's Pond was Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's tribute to his family. It was also his first poem before embarking on a long and distinguished career as a poet.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, November 1, 2022





The stage is set. The die is cast. The fuse on the most highly anticipated #JeopardyToC ever is lit.

The three contestants for the upcoming round are Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Christine Whelchel, a graduate assistant from Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Though Jonathan is the favorite, this round, too, may see a big upset. Catch them in action on the upcoming round of the show.

