Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The latest season of Jeopardy! had large shoes to fill after the brilliant 38th season exceeded all expectations with some fantastic contestants like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider. The new season is already heating up with great contestants like Cris Pannullo, who has already been on the show for seven days.

The brilliant Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, has already won $221,901 in his run on the show so far. In the upcoming episode, he will face off against an executive assistant to the principal, Marsha Free, and a meat cutter, Mike Elliott.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular shows in the world owing to its offbeat format and engaging nature. The game show has been around since the 1960s and has created a loyal fanbase around the world. The show also boasts a brilliant final round, which adds to its appeal.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy

Marsha Free: 50+



See if they bring her luck T NIGHT on an all-new Jeopardy! Ken Jennings: 0Marsha Free: 50+See if they bring her luck TNIGHT on an all-new Jeopardy! Ken Jennings: 0Marsha Free: 50+See if they bring her luck T🍀NIGHT on an all-new Jeopardy! https://t.co/ZssaoXYbVV

The final round of the show has a unique format and has several odd challenges. But what makes it really special is that it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the last question ahead of the final round's airtime. However, as this can often be a tedious process owing to the changing topics and categories, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

October 11, 2022, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Its wreck was discovered in 1989, 48 years after it had been sunk & 91 years after the man it was named for had died."

This comes from the category "Famous Ships." This is a relatively more complex topic compared to most. The question is from a wide category and requires a very specific set of knowledge to solve.

The final round of the show poses many offbeat challenges. One of them is that participants are provided with a solution and they have to figure out the question. Under the right circumstances, this can prove to be quite a difficult challenge.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The clue and solution to the final question reads as follows:

Clue: Its wreck was discovered in 1989, 48 years after it had been sunk & 91 years after the man it was named for had died.

Solution: Bismarck.

In World War II, Germany built some of the most lethal battleships in the world. Bismarck is one of the most renowned ships in the history of German artillery. The ship was sunk deliberately after it sustained heavy damage during the war. Robert Ballard discovered the wrecked ship in 1989.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Catch the highlights here: Cris has already guaranteed his spot in next year's Tournament of Champions. How far will he go this season?Catch the highlights here: bit.ly/3CNuwXJ Cris has already guaranteed his spot in next year's Tournament of Champions. How far will he go this season?Catch the highlights here: bit.ly/3CNuwXJ https://t.co/wKb8nf2c4v

The three contestants for the upcoming round are seven-day champion Cris Pannullo, executive assistant to the principal Marsha Free and meat cutter Mike Elliott.

Pannullo has already played some brilliant games over the previous weeks and will look forward to continuing his streak. Catch him in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Poll : 0 votes