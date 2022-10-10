Who won ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! 2022 (Season 1) Episode 3? Result, Final Jeopardy and more details explored

The third episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1, which aired on Sunday, October 10, 2022, welcomed three stars to compete against each other.

The celebrities participated in the competition series to win money for their respective charities. The rules of the game were similar to the regular Jeopardy! show. A few differences included an extra round of Triple Jeopardy and that the stars who lost received $30,000 each for their respective charities.

The celebrities who appeared on Mayim Bialik's hosted show were:

1) Constance Wu, an actor from Crazy Rich Asians and Fresh Off the Boat, playing for the Asian Mental Health Collective – Lotus Therapy Fund

2) Ike Barinholtz, an actor from The Mindy Project and The Afterparty, playing for Pacific Clinics

3) Jalen Rose, a host & analyst for ESPN, philanthropist, and author, playing for Operation Graduation

Ike Barinholtz won Celebrity Jeopardy! today

Ike Barinholtz was the only player in the October 10 episode who delivered the maximum number of answers on the game show. He picked up three Daily Doubles and won.

Let’s take a look at all the rounds’ categories and winners:

In the first round, the categories were “The Terminal List, Science Fiction, Go Blue!, A League Of Their Own, Americana, The After Party.”

From the start, Ike was playing a wonderful game. He was seen as a wise and safe player throughout the round, banking $3,700. Jalen Rose too gave a few answers and scored $500, while Constance Wu delivered multiple wrong answers and thus her total was in negative, -$800.

The categories for the second round in Celebrity Jeopardy! included “Ancient Rome, 21 Or Under, What Are You Afraid Of?, Celebrity Memoirs, Stars, They’Re Just Like ‘Us’.”

Constance managed to bring her scores out of negatives and banked $200, while Jalen didn’t participate much in the round, which kept his score constant at $500. Ike, on the other hand, was on a roll and banked $21,600. The total included Ike’s first Daily Double, in which he wagered $2,500 and won $5,000.

In the Triple Jeopardy round, the categories were “1992 In Books: 30 Years Ago, Words Of Love, In The Park, Food & Drink, Technology, A Long Run On Tv With Ken Jennings.”

After struggling with the signaling device, Constance finally figured out how to make it work. She correctly answered 23 questions, out of which two were Daily Doubles. Both times, she wagered all her money and luckily won, banking $23,000. Jalen, on the other hand, didn’t answer many questions, in which five responses were incorrect and four were correct. His third round total was -$1,300. Ike picked his third Daily Double and won, scoring a total amount of $37,200.

In the Final Jeopardy round, only Ike wrote the correct answer, while the remaining two lost their respective bet. Generally, a player is not allowed to play the final round if his/her score before the final round is negative. However, Celebrity Jeopardy allowed Jalen (score: -$1,300) to play Final Jeopardy by adding $1,000 to his negative score. But his answer was wrong and he wagered the entire amount, thus, leaving him with zero dollars.

As The Mindy Project actor's total was the highest, Ike Barinholtz won Celebrity Jeopardy! today.

Ike Barinholtzan: Tonight's winner (Image via Tyler Golden/ABC)

Final Jeopardy clue, solution and results

The category for the final round in Celebrity Jeopardy! was “Newspaper Headlines.” The final clue of Sunday’s episode read:

“A New York Times headline about this disaster included ‘866 rescued’ & ‘noted names missing’.”

The solution was “What is (the sinking of) the Titanic?”

Only Ike’s answer was correct, while Jalen wrote “What Katrina.” Constance could have won the round as well, but she couldn’t finish writing the response on time. She wrote “What is the tita.”

Take a look at the final results:

Ike Barinholtz: $37,200 + $8,801 = $46,001 (What is the Titanic?) (1-day total: $46,001)

Constance Wu: $23,000 – $23,000 = $0 (What is the tita)

Jalen Rose: $1,000 – $1,000 = $0 (What Katrina)

With today’s win, Ike Barinholtz became the third champion of Celebrity Jeopardy! He will now return to next week’s episode to play Season 1’s first semi-finals against the first two winners — Simu Liu and Iliza Shlesinger. The winner will receive a million dollars for charity.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 airs new episodes every Sunday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes