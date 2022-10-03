Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 2: Why did fans find Iliza Shlesinger “annoying”?

ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! aired its second episode on Sunday, October 2, 2022, featuring three celebrities competing to win big for their respective charities.

The players included two comedians and an American sitcom creator. Fans, who have followed Jeopardy for decades, found the latest episode frustrating as the players added comedy while playing the game. Fans didn’t appreciate the funny one-liners or remarks from the contestants and wanted the celebrities to just play the game seriously.

Viewers found player Iliza Shlesinger to be the most “annoying” celebrity contestant. She was introduced as an actor from Good on Paper and a comedian, playing for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Snow_QWin @SnowQN15 Iliza is so annoying - can these celebrities just play without this fake, over the top, excitement #CelebrityJeopardy Iliza is so annoying - can these celebrities just play without this fake, over the top, excitement #CelebrityJeopardy

The other two players were Reggie Watts, an actor, writer, musician, and comedian, playing for Musicares, and Eddie Huang, the creator of American sitcom Fresh Off the Boat and a restaurateur, playing for the Innocence Project.

The official synopsis of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 2 reads:

“Quarterfinal round two of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” stars comedians Reggie Watts and Iliza Shlesinger as they respectively compete against author and chef Eddie Huang for the chance to move on to the Semifinal round.”

Fans slam Iliza Shlesinger for faking “excitement” on the game show

Jeopardy! is one of the longest-running game shows that has won multiple Emmys over the years. Fans admire the show because of the quiz format and intensity of the competition among the players. The franchise re-launched the celebrity version last week.

Viewers have slammed Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 2 for bringing in “annoying” celebrities who fake their excitement on the show. Fans mostly criticized Iliza Shlesinger, who was one of the three players, for speaking too much during the game.

Take a look at fans’ reaction:

Danielle @smiledani Iliza is actually the most annoying human ever? you’re not funny, calm down #celebrityJeopardy Iliza is actually the most annoying human ever? you’re not funny, calm down #celebrityJeopardy

Kathy 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🎀🌊😷🌻 @scarletkate @CelebJeopardy @iliza I too had to turn it off. She was so annoying. I was really looking forward to watching this, especially "Triple Jeopardy", but I couldn't put up with a whole hour of her antics. The other celebrity contestants were clearly annoyed as well. #CelebrityJeopardy @CelebJeopardy @iliza I too had to turn it off. She was so annoying. I was really looking forward to watching this, especially "Triple Jeopardy", but I couldn't put up with a whole hour of her antics. The other celebrity contestants were clearly annoyed as well. #CelebrityJeopardy

Public Enemy #⃣1⃣✌🏿 @Plez_CHill These “celebrities” are annoying! Just answer the damn question and go to the next… we don’t need all the ad libs #CelebrityJeopardy These “celebrities” are annoying! Just answer the damn question and go to the next… we don’t need all the ad libs #CelebrityJeopardy

𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖙 𝕴𝖓𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝖁𝖆𝖒𝖕𝖎𝖗𝖊 ™️☮🎧💙🦈 @InlandEmpire777 #CelebrityJeopardy

God this woman Iliza is beyond annoying, is she on something... bouncing around and jibber jabbering constantly like a hyperactive kid. Put a sock in it. God this woman Iliza is beyond annoying, is she on something... bouncing around and jibber jabbering constantly like a hyperactive kid. Put a sock in it. #CelebrityJeopardyGod this woman Iliza is beyond annoying, is she on something... bouncing around and jibber jabbering constantly like a hyperactive kid. Put a sock in it.

KatLadyNE @KatLadyNE They all seem to be having a great time but this is the most painful episode of #jeopardy I have ever watched #CelebrityJeopardy They all seem to be having a great time but this is the most painful episode of #jeopardy I have ever watched #CelebrityJeopardy

Heather @heather7marie All of this extra, non-needed banter on Celebrity @Jeopardy is about to drive me INSANE. #celebrityjeopardy All of this extra, non-needed banter on Celebrity @Jeopardy is about to drive me INSANE. #celebrityjeopardy

Who won Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 2?

Celebrity Jeopardy’s format is slightly different than the regular show. Unlike Jeopardy!, the celebrity version has an extra round (Triple Jeopardy) and the winner doesn’t appear in the next round, but will join in the semi-finals. Plus, the remaining two players, who lost the game, will be given $30,000, respectively, for their charities.

The winner of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 2 was Iliza Shlesinger, who banked $14,401. She will join Episode 1 winner Simu Liu in the semi-finals. Although Iliza annoyed fans with her actions in the latest episode, she played the game really well. Take a look at her scores in each round:

Jeopardy: $2,500

Double Jeopardy: $6,600

Triple Jeopardy: $13,300

Final Jeopardy: $14,401

Iliza was the only player to correctly answer the Final Jeopardy clue. Under the category of “19th Century Literature,” the final clue read:

“William Brodie, an upstanding Scottish tradesman by day & leader of a gang of burglars by night, helped inspire these 2 title characters.”

The solution was “Who are Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde?”

Iliza guessed the answer correctly and won her wagering amount ($1,101), while Reggie Watts wrote “Who? Thelma + Louise,” and Eddie Huang wrote “Who are the Peaky Bl.” While Reggie lost $2,000 and went home with $2,700, Eddie wagered his entire amount ($7,200) and went home with zero dollars.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch Episode 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 on the ABC website or check out local listings for reruns. The show airs new episodes every Sunday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET and 7.00 PM CT.

