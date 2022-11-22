Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, November 22, 2022

The upcoming round of Jeopardy! is all set to air on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. This is the show's first regular episode in a long time. The Tournament of Champions took place over the last few weeks, and it culminated in the previous episode with Amy Schneider's third and final victory. The upcoming episode will see the continuation of Chris Panullo's streak, who was on an excellent run before the regular show went on a break.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, will try to defend his streak against David Stiasny, a pediatrician from Highland Park, Illinois, and Etienne Lepine, a software engineer from Lafayette, Colorado. This is Pannullo's twelfth game, and he appears to be on track to continue the brilliant streak he began a long time ago.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

November 22, 2022, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"The pair at the center of tumult in this long-running show were originally going to be a Jewish girl & a Catholic boy."

This question is from the category "Musical Theater'' - an interesting topic. Although this topic is more likely to interest those with a background in the performing arts, its scope is broad enough to include anyone curious about history.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, November 22, 2022

The solution to the final question for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! reads as follows:

Clue: The pair at the center of tumult in this long-running show were originally going to be a Jewish girl & a Catholic boy

Solution: West Side Story.

Arguably one of the most popular musicals in the history of theatre, West Side Story was conceived by Jerome Robbins with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim. It follows the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks and a tragic love story in the middle of it all.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, November 22, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, David Stiasny, a pediatrician from Highland Park, Illinois, and Etienne Lepine, a software engineer from Lafayette, Colorado.

It would be Pannullo's turn today to defend his streak after a long break. Catch them in action on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

