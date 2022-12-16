Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Jeopardy! is all set to air a new episode on December 15, 2022. The brilliantly entertaining show is ready to return, with Sean McShane still continuing his streak. The 39th season has gained some significant pace after Cris Pannullo made a historic streak in the past weeks. No one has been able to maintain their streaks since his fall. McShane has finally won three games in a row, earning $80,401 in the process.

In the upcoming episode, Sean McShane, a non-profit membership associate originally from West Islip, New York, will face off against Allie Kallman Wegner, a researcher from Broomfield, Colorado, and Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It would be interesting to see if Sean McShane manages to win another game, making his streak four in a row.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

December 16, 2022, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Its last line is “If this is their idea of Christmas, I gotta be here for New Year’s”"

This question is from the category "Action Movies." This is a very offbeat topic and could change the over all dynamic.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, December 16, 2022

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the show read as follows:

Clue: Its last line is “If this is their idea of Christmas, I gotta be here for New Year’s”

Solution: Die Hard.

Die Hard could be the most infamously tagged Christmas film of all time. The box-office phenomenon is also widely regarded as one of the most popular films of all time. Argyle said these lines in the film:

"Man, if this is their idea of Christmas, I gotta be here for New Year's."

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, December 16, 2022

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

