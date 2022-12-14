Who won Jeopardy! tonight? December 13, 2022, Tuesday

Jeopardy! Season 39 returned with a new episode on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, featuring a returning player and two new contestants.

As per the show’s format, the returning champion will defend his win against the new players. If he succeeds, then he will proceed to the next game and his winning amount will be added to his previous score. But if the returning player loses, then his journey on the game show will end and the winner will return to the next game.

In the December 13 episode, Sean McShane was the returning champion who won his first game on Monday and earned $20,600. On Tuesday, the non-profit membership associate from West Islip, New York (originally) played against Brett Myer, a writer from Los Angeles, California, and Ellen McRae, a realtor from Falls Church, Virginia.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Sean McShane

Post Cris Pannullo’s exit, none of the one-day winners proceeded to win the second game. Finally, Sean McShane broke the record and appeared victorious in the December 13 episode.

The categories for the first round in the latest episode included “4 Funerals & Another Funeral, Sounds, Place”O”, 2-Syllable Words, Playing Santa, Food As You Might Say It.”

It was a decent match in round 1. Sean gave 13 correct and three incorrect answers, scoring $7,400. Ellen McRae found the first Daily Double but failed to deliver the correct answer and thus landed in third place with a score of $1,400. Brett Myer banked $4,000 by correctly answering seven questions.

In the second round, the categories were “Spanish Art & Artists, City Speak, Oil Things Considered, You Get Letters, Chemistry, That’S Some Of What She Wrote.”

Sean found both Daily Doubles and scored a whopping amount. While his total score going into the finals was $28,600, Brett banked $11,200 and Ellen scored $4,600.

In the Final Jeopardy round, all three players delivered the correct answer to the final question. Ellen and Sean wagered $4,000, respectively, and Brett wagered $200. The rankings were in the same order — Sean was leading the game, followed by Brett and Ellen.

Hence, Sean McShane won Jeopardy! today.

Sean McShane: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

On Tuesday’s episode, the category for the final round was “19th Century Americans,” and the final clue read:

“Demonstrating the dignity & humanity of Black Americans, he sat for 160 known photographs, the most of any American in the 19th century.”

The correct answer to the final question was “Frederick Douglass.”

All three players delivered the correct response and won their wagering amounts. Take a look at the final scores of the December 13 episode:

Sean McShane: $28,600 + $4,000 = $32,600 (Who Frederick Douglas) (2-day total: $53,200)

Brett Myer: $11,200 + $200 = $11,400 (Who is Douglass?)

Ellen McRae: $4,600 + $4,000 = $8,600 (Who is Frederick Douglass?)

With today’s win, Sean became the two-day winner with a total score of $53,200. On the show, the champion revealed that he was not the only Jeopardy! player from his family. His cousin, Dan McShane, played in 2013 when the late Alex Trebek was the host.

Sean mentioned that he didn’t tell his cousin, who also participated in the Tournament of Champions, about his selection until the filming was done. Speaking further to host Ken Jennings, Sean said:

"When I finally told him [Dan] after taping the show, he said ‘oh that’s great, I’ll be sure to never speak to you about it.’ Dan said to me ‘it’s the only thing you’re going to hear about for the next year of your life so I’ll spare you from that.’”

Meanwhile, Sean won his second game and thus is set to return for the next episode, which will air on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

