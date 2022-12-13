Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Jeopardy! is all set to air a new episode on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The show is currently in its 39th season and has already seen some greats like Cris Pannullo this season. Since Cris Pannullo's streak got shattered, no contestant has managed to create a long streak. In the previous episode, Sean McShane began his streak, winning $20,600 in the process.

In the upcoming episode, McShane, a non-profit membership associate originally from West Islip, New York, will try to extend his streak against Brett Myer, a writer from Los Angeles, California, and Ellen McRae, a realtor from Falls Church, Virginia. It will be interesting to see if McShane becomes the one to finally have a remarkable streak following Pannullo.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. Originally beginning in the early 1960s, the game show has aged very well over the years and seasons, making it one of the most talked-about shows in America. The game show is extensively general knowledge-based and is played among three players. Its engaging nature and unconventional format have consistently drawn viewers from all over the world. Alongside that, the final round of the show is also a major factor behind its rapidly growing popularity.

The final round has many things that make it special. Apart from the offbeat challenges for the participants, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time. Over the many years of the show, it has become a common practice for long-term viewers of Jeopardy! However, as this can often be a cumbersome task, we have compiled all the details you need about the upcoming round's final question below.

December 13, 2022, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Demonstrating the dignity & humanity of Black Americans, he sat for 160 known photographs, the most of any American in the 19th century."

This question is from the category "19th Century Americans." Historical topics are always especially interesting to trivia enthusiasts. This particular topic is quite interesting and may enthrall any history buff in the ranks.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This is a fascinating process that makes the game much more intriguing.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The solution for the upcoming round's final question reads as follows:

Solution: Frederick Douglass.

Douglass reportedly challenged the racist norms of the time with the use of the new medium of photography. He posed for as many photographs as he could to demonstrate the power of photography in commemorating moments equally for both black and white people.

Jeopardy! contestants today- Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Sean McShane, a non-profit membership associate originally from West Islip, New York, Brett Myer, a writer from Los Angeles, California, and Ellen McRae, a realtor from Falls Church, Virginia.

Catch them in the action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

