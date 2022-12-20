Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, featuring the brilliant Ray Lalonde, who seems to have brought back the spark to the new season after the exit of Cris Pannullo, arguably the strongest player in quite some time. Ray Lalonde managed to land another great win in the previous episode, taking his streak to three days in a row and his total earnings to an impressive $84,000.

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Kim Aagaard, a project manager from Washington, D.C.; and Jason Radalin, a professor from Johnstown, New York. Lalonde hopes to maintain his confidence and trivia prowess to overcome another round of the show in his fourth game in a row.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

December 20, 2022, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"The shouts of excited children at a 1946 holiday parade are said to have inspired this perennial favorite."

This question is from the category "Classic Songs." This is a fun topic. However, because it is so broad, it can cause some issues for the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming final round of the show read as follows:

Clue: The shouts of excited children at a 1946 holiday parade are said to have inspired this perennial favorite.

Solution: Here Comes Santa Claus

The famous Christmas tune from Gene Autry was inspired by the 1946 Santa Claus Lane Parade. This remains one of the most famous Christmas tunes in the world.

Jeopardy! contestants today- Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!.

