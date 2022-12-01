Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, December 1, 2022

With a new weekday, a new episode of Jeopardy! is all set to air. After a turbulent month, the game show is ready to resume regular episodes this month. The contest is more interesting because of Cris Pannullo, who is having one of the best runs in the game show's history. With his previous victory, he made it 18 in a row, putting him on par with some of the game show's greatest ever. If he wins another, he will equal the record set by Jason Zuffranieri and David Madden.

In the upcoming round, Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, will face off against Rob Lamanna, a product manager from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, and Jeri Zulli, an English professor from East Setauket, New York. Most players should be terrified of Pannullo's trivia prowess by this point. He has accumulated $637,923 so far and appears to be on a roll.

Jeopardy! is a knowledge-based game that is popular for its offbeat format and engaging nature. With 39 seasons and seven decades under its belt, Jeopardy! is easily one of the most popular shows on American television right now. Another major reason for the show's popularity is its final round.

Jeopardy! Did Randall and Jeannette give Cris a run for his money?

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

December 1, 2022, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The question for the upcoming final round of the show reads:

"Now meaning someone with nocturnal habits, it catches a sleeping dove in Shakespeare’s "…Lucrece"

This question is from the category "Language & Its Meanings." This is an arguably difficult topic but immensely entertaining.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, December 1, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Now, meaning someone with nocturnal habits, it catches a sleeping dove in Shakespeare’s “…Lucrece”

Solution: Night owl.

A well-known phrase from Shakespeare's poem reads:

"The dove sleeps fast that this night-owl will catch."

Since then, the term 'night owl' has been used to describe late sleepers or night people.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, December 1, 2022

Jeopardy!



A best-of-7 #JeopardyToC finals brings all new challenges and strategies.

Pannullo is easily the best player this season so far. With his great playing style and consistency, it seems like he could be one of the players to reach the pinnacle of the game show's streak records.

Catch him trying to extend his streak on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

