Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Jeopardy! is ready to return for a new episode from its already heated 39th season on November 24, 2022. This comes after weeks of the show's special competition, the Tournament of Champions.

Upon its return, Chris Panuillo has continued to maintain his impressive streak, already going on his 14th game in the upcoming episode. Pannullo has also accumulated an impressive $416,102 in his tenure, making him the best player of the new season so far.

In the upcoming episode, Cris Pannullo, Megan Burr, and Tarun Narasimhan will go head-to-head in the round. Pannullo will look to extend his streak for yet another time.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world owing to its offbeat nature and engaging format. The game show's popularity is deeply rooted in its final round. Originally beginning in 1964, the show has slowly made a name for itself, going on to become one of the best shows in the world.

The final round of the show is arguably the most important part of the game. In the final round, participants face a series of offbeat challenges. Moreover, this round also allows viewer participation.

More importantly, viewers get an opportunity to participate from the comfort of their homes. Loyal fans of Jeopardy! usually do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

However, this can be a cumbersome process in itself. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

November 24, 2022, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"To aid transport in poorer nations, in the 1920s grads of this college built makeshift buggies celebrated in their fight song."

This question is from the category "Southern Colleges." This is easily a very offbeat topic and not something that people face on a regular basis.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often lead to a lot of complications for the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, November 23, 2022

The clue and solution to the final question from the upcoming round reads as follows:

Clue: To aid transport in poorer nations, in the 1920s grads of this college built makeshift buggies celebrated in their fight song.

Solution: Georgia Institute of Technology.

Commonly known as Georgia Tech, Georgia Institute of Technology is a public research university and institute of technology in Atlanta, Georgia. It is widely considered one of the finest in its grade.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, November 24, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Cris Pannullo, Megan Burr and Tarun Narasimhan. Cris is a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, while Megan is the manager of film acquisitions from Guntersville, Alabama, and Tarun is a data scientist from San Francisco, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

