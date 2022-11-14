Who won Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 8? Result, Final Jeopardy and more about ABC’s show

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 returned with its eight-episode on Sunday, November 13, 2022, on ABC. The episode was the second semi-finals of the season, featuring Joel Kim Booster, Wil Wheaton, and John Michael Higgins.

In Celebrity Jeopardy!, three celebrities participate every Sunday. The winners of their respective episodes advance to the semi-finals, from where the champion earns a spot in the finals. Those who lose in the quarter-finals receive $30,000 for charity and those who fail to win in the semifinals receive $50,000. The celebrity who will win the finale will receive a million dollars for his/her/their charity.

Meanwhile, the semi-finalists of episode 8 were:

John Michael Higgins, an actor and America Say host, played for the Actors Equity Foundation

Wil Wheaton, an actor from Stand by Me and Star Trek: The Next Generation, played for the National Women’s Law Center

Joel Kim Booster, comedian and actor from Fire Island, played for the Selah Neighborhood Homeless Coalition

Today’s Celebrity Jeopardy! winner is Wil Wheaton

All three players tried their best to win the semi-finals today, however, the maximum effort was delivered by Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster.

In Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 8, the categories for the first round included “See What I Did There?, That Book You’Ve Been Meaning To Read, At The Store, Going Through Some Cycles, The Edwardian Era, The “A” List.”

Joel had a good start as he was quick with the answers and was initially leading the game. Wil soon got hold of his signaling device and delivered the highest number of answers. With 13 correct responses, Wil banked $3,800. Joel’s score was $1,400, even after winning his first Daily Double. John Michael Higgins, on the other hand, attempted six questions, out of which five were correct, and thus his score was $400.

In the second round, the categories were “Historic Ships, The Bible, A Trip To The Museum, Body Part Phrases, Musical Theatre, Driving In L.A.”

The Double Jeopardy round had two Daily Doubles — one went to Wil and another to Joel. Interestingly, both opted for true Daily Double, which meant they wagered all their earnings in a question. Fortunately, they won their respective segments and their scores were: Wil $17,000 and Joel $14,800. John Michael was still in third place as he banked only $600.

In the third round, the categories included “Brush Up Your Hebrew, Historic Events, A Trip On The Gulf Stream, Sports Stars, American Folklore & Legends, Computer Science With Matt Amodio."

John Michael was seen attempting more questions, including a Daily Double, in the Triple Jeopardy round, but was still in third place with a total score of $5,400. Joel and Wil competed head-to-head with the latter winning the race as he picked two Daily Doubles. Their total scores going into the final round were: Joel at $19,600 and Wil at $32,200.

The Final Jeopardy was a win-win situation for all three players. For a moment, Joel took the lead but Wil’s total turned out to be the highest after he gave the correct answer.

Hence, Wil Wheaton won Celebrity Jeopardy! today.

Wil Wheaton: Tonight's winner (Image via Tyler Golden/ABC)

Final Jeopardy clue, solution and result

In Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 8, the category for the final round was “Adventure Novels,” and the clue read:

“The villainess in this French novel kind of undercuts the title when she says, ‘Among these four men two only are to be feared’.”

The correct answer to the final question was “The Three Musketeers.”

All three players delivered the correct response and won their wagering amounts. Take a look at the final results of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 8:

Wil Wheaton: $32,200 + $10,000 = $42,200 (What is the Three Musketeers?) (FINALIST)

Joel Kim Booster: $19,600 + $19,000 = $38,600 ($50,000) (What The Three Musketeers? :))

John Michael Higgins: $5,400 + $5,400 = $10,800 ($50,000) (What The Three Musketeers?)

With today’s win, Wil earned a spot in the finals alongside Ike Barinholtz, who won the first semi-finals of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1.

Meanwhile, Joel and John didn’t leave the show empty-handed as they were given $50,000 each for their respective charities.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 airs new episodes every Sunday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes