Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 4: Simu Liu’s “What are Filipinos” segment with Ike Barinholtz leaves fans in splits

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 aired Episode 4 on Sunday on ABC, featuring three returning winners from the previous three episodes. The latest installment was the first semi-finals of Season 1.

The contestants were Episode 1 winner Simu Liu, Episode 2 winner Iliza Shlesinger, and Episode 3 champion Ike Barinholtz. All three returned to the show to earn for their respective charities.

Ike was the player with the maximum number of correct answers and high scores. In the first round of Celebrity Jeopardy!, his “Filipinos” answer led to fun banter with Marvel actor Simu, leaving fans in splits.

What was the “Filipinos” segment in Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 4?

Based on the rules and format of Jeopardy, the questions are in the form of a clue, while the answer is in the form of a question.

Ike answered a Current Events clue in the Jeopardy round. Following the format, he formed the answer as a question, which made Simu jump in and turn the moment into a fun segment.

The clue read:

“October is the history month for the Asian-American Ethnic Group that includes Olivia Rodrigo and Jo Koy.”

In the form of the question, Ike said the answer:

“What are Filipinos?”

As soon as host Mayim Bialik confirmed that his answer was correct, he moved on to the next category. But he had to pause as Simu intervened, asking:

“What do you mean, ‘What are Filipinos?’?”

The Asian actor’s unexpected question took Ike by surprise, while the audience were heard laughing. Ike didn’t want to offend anyone, thus, tried to explain himself, although he knew Simu was just pulling his leg. The Mindy Project actor said:

“Oh my God! That’s not what I meant. You have to answer in the form of a question.”

Here’s how fans reacted to Simu-Ike’s segment online

The banter between Ike and Simu in the “Filipinos” segment left fans in splits. They shared their opinions on Twitter. Take a look:

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 4 was won by Ike Barinholtz. He will now return to the finale, which will air on January 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, the latest episode was a fun-watch, featuring Ike, Simu and Iliza.

The official synopsis of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 4 read:

“Kicking off the semifinal round of Celebrity Jeopardy!, Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and comedian Iliza Shlesinger find themselves one step closer to snagging the $1 million grand prize for the charity of their choosing.”

In Episode 4, the celebrities came in to play for their respective charities:

1) Ike Barinholtz playing for Pacific Clinics

2) Simu Liu playing for Stop AAPI Hate charity

3) Iliza Shlesinger playing for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

While Ike will play for a million dollars in the finale for his charity, Simu and Iliza were given $50,000 each for their respective charities, plus their winning amount. Simu won $20,000, while Iliza went home with zero dollars as she lost the Final Jeopardy round.

Next week, three new celebrity players, including Aisha Tyler, John Michael Higgins, and Matt Rogers, will appear on the show to play for their respective charities. Episode 5 will air on October 23, 2022.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, Celebrity Jeopardy! airs new episodes on Sundays on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

