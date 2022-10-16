What time will Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 4 air? Semi-finals, celebrity contestants and more explored about the ABC show

The first semifinal of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 will air on ABC on Sunday, October 16 at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the interesting mind battle on Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ one day after the television premiere.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 4 will feature the previous three winners of the show competing against each other to reach the finals.

Who are the celebrity contestants competing in Celebrity Jeopardy! semi-finals?

The winner of the competition will win $1 Million for their chosen charity. The participants are Ike Barinholtz, Iliza Shlesinger and Simu Liu. Ike Barinholtz who won $46,001 in Episode 3. The 45-year-old Ike is known for acting in The Mindy Project and Bless the Harts. He dropped out of Boston University to take comedy classes. He wanted to become a politician but moved to Los Angeles to become an actor. Simu Liu won $23,200 in Episode 1. Simu is a 33-year-old Canadian actor and stuntman known for playing the role of Shang-Chi in the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2022 and won the ACTRA Award in 2017 for his work in Kim's Convenience. Iliza Shlesinger won $14,401 in Episode 2. The 39-year-old Iliza is a popular American comedian and has five comedy specials on Netflix. She is known for hosting her own late night show Truth & Iliza.

What happened on Celebrity Jeopardy! last week?

Last week on Celebrity Jeopardy!, three players competed against each other to win money for their chosen charities.

Constance Wu (an actress)

Ike Barinholtz (an actor)

Jalen Rose (a television host)

The category for the first round was "The After Party, The Terminal List, Science Fiction, The After Party and Go Blue!" and Ike won $3,700 in the round while Jalen rose only won $500. Constance’s total was in the negatives, $-800, after multiple wrong answers.

The second category of Celebrity Jeopardy! was Stars, They're Just Like 'Us', Ancient Rome, Celebrity Memoirs, 21 Or Under and What Are You Afraid Of? Jalen was not able to answer many questions, keeping his prize money at $500. Constance was able to get out of the negatives and won $200. Ike won $21,600 in the round and $5000 in daily doubles.

The third jeopardy included categories like 1992 In Books: 30 Years Ago, Words Of Love, In The Park, A Long Run On TV With Ken Jennings and Food & Drink, Technology. Constance had a hard time with the signal device but answered 23 questions after figuring out how it worked. She also received two daily doubles questions, banking up to $23,000.

Ike answered his third daily double correctly, winning $37,200. Jalen answered 4 questions incorrectly in the round and ended up in the negatives with -$1300.

Usually a contestant in the negatives in not being able to play the fourth round and place bets on their answers. The Celebrity Jeopardy! snowmakers added $1000 to Jalen's negative account to let him play the fourth round but he was unable to give the correct answer, losing all money. Ike was able to give the correct answer by writing "What is the Titanic."

Constance failed to write the correct answer completely and just wrote, "What is the tita." She lost all her money in the round.

Ike’s total came up to $46,001.

Celebrity Jeopardy! airs on ABC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

