Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 3: Why do fans think Jalen Rose was not “even playing” the game?

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 aired Episode 3 on Sunday, October 9, featuring Jalen Rose against Ike Barinholtz and Constance Wu.

The latest episode was quite predictable as Ike was leading in the game from the start. The Mindy Project actor bagged $46,001 and won, while Constance and Jalen’s respective total scores were zero dollars.

Viewers felt that Jalen was not even playing the game because he answered minimal questions. Although Constance lost the game, she was seen attempting multiple questions. Jalen, on the other hand, was not even pressing his signaling device.

barbara @barbaradrinkwat Jalen rose isn't eve playing it's just ike and contance why is he even on the show #CelebrityJeopardy Jalen rose isn't eve playing it's just ike and contance why is he even on the show #CelebrityJeopardy https://t.co/lxLdpyElg1

To note, Jalen Rose is the host and analyst for ESPN. He is also an author and philanthropist who participated in Celebrity Jeopardy! for a charity called Operations Graduation.

Fans call Jalen Rose “stupid” and “terrible”

Jalen Rose delivered only four correct answers in Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 3. He attempted a total of 10 questions, out of which six were incorrect. Thus, his score before the final round was negative, -$1,300.

Fans felt that he was not even trying to participate and didn't show any enthusiasm while playing the game. Take a look at fans’ reaction:

Rob @Eamon1916 Is Jalen actually trying to push his button? #CelebrityJeopardy Is Jalen actually trying to push his button? #CelebrityJeopardy

barbara @barbaradrinkwat Jalen rose isn't even hitting the buzzer #CelebrityJeopardy Jalen rose isn't even hitting the buzzer #CelebrityJeopardy

Matt Carberry @mfc248

#CelebrityJeopardy #Jeopardy ESPN is NEVER going to let Jalen live that one down. ESPN is NEVER going to let Jalen live that one down.#CelebrityJeopardy #Jeopardy

Snowchainz @blackboarder Someone get Jalen Rose off of #celebrityjeopardy Very depressing. Nasty effort. Someone get Jalen Rose off of #celebrityjeopardy Very depressing. Nasty effort.

Travis Cabage @Travis_Cabage Jalen Rose with -$1300 at the end of #CelebrityJeopardy is equally as funny as it is hard to watch. Jalen Rose with -$1300 at the end of #CelebrityJeopardy is equally as funny as it is hard to watch.

barbara @barbaradrinkwat Jalen Rose should have just stayed at 500 now he's negative 1,300 #CelebrityJeopardy Jalen Rose should have just stayed at 500 now he's negative 1,300 #CelebrityJeopardy https://t.co/Rb6XkHbsw5

Since Jalen was a celebrity, the game show didn’t want him out of the final Jeopardy round. So they added $1,000 to his total score, allowing him to play the final round. He wagered all the money and unfortunately lost the bet.

Although his total score was zero, the show didn’t let the losing contestant go home empty-handed. As the stars participated for a good cause, Celebrity Jeopardy! gave Jalen and Constance $30,000, respectively.

Who went to Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 semi-finals?

Actor Ike Barinholtz won Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 3 and thus earned a spot in the semi-finals.

He will return next Sunday, October 16, 2022, on ABC at 8.00 PM ET to compete against previous episode winners in the show’s first semi-finals. The other two players are Episode 1 winner Simu Liu and Episode 2 winner Iliza Shlesinger.

Going by the ways the three players played their respective games, Ike has the most potential to win the next game. Those who watched the previous episodes must have known Simu was lucky to win his game. Throughout Episode 1, comedian Andy Richter won all three rounds, except for the final round that went to Simu. In Episode 2, Iliza played well and thus could be a tough competitor against Ike in the semi-finals.

In Episode 3, Ike confessed that he was a huge fan of Jeopardy! and has been watching it since he was a child. In fact, he practiced with “pen-clicking” method before coming on the show and answered the highest number of questions.

His opponents in the latest episode were seen struggling to score and went home empty-handed in the final round.

The official synopsis of game show's Season 1 Episode 3 reads:

“On the last quarterfinal round of the ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ season, celebrities Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project) and Jalen Rose (ESPN sports analyst) test their knowledge while battling for the final spot in the Semifinal round.”

The host of the game show was Mayim Bialik, who joined the Jeopardy family last year. She will soon be seen hosting Jeopardy! Season 39, which is currently hosted by Ken Jennings.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch a new episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 every Sunday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

