What time will Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about the stand-up special

Noted stand-up comedian Joel Kim Booster's upcoming special, titled Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual, is set to air on Netflix on June 21, 2022. The bold special showcases Booster discussing sexuality and the cultural differences between an American and an Asian, among other things.

The official synopsis of the special on Netflix reads:

''Comedian Joel Kim Booster riffs on leaked selfies, dining at P.F. Chang's, keeping secrets and why cats are better than dogs as he hits the stage in LA.''

Read on to find out the release time of Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual on Netflix, its plot, and more details.

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual release time on Netflix, what to expect, and more details

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual will premiere on Netflix on June 21, 2022, at 12 AM PT. In the special, the comedian discusses a wide range of subjects, including sexuality, understanding the cultural differences between an American and an Asian, and many more.

Booster is noted for his bold and raunchy style of comedy that has garnered a strong fan following over the years. In the trailer, the comedian talks about his leaked nudes and makes fun of the entire incident. He said:

''I found out that all my nudes leaked online...Yeah, I know, I can see some of you reaching for your phone right now... Obviously, I was angry. I felt violated. But then I found out that they were put on a website for male celebrity nudes, and I was like, they can stay.''

He also shares his experience of going to a cat cafe and mocks the list of rules he saw outside the door, drawing comparisons with an ''entitled straight man at a strip club.''

Fans can expect an enthralling hour of top-notch comedy as the star comedian discusses several taboo subjects, including threesomes, masturbation techniques, and more.

More details about Joel and his acting career

Netflix Is A Joke @NetflixIsAJoke Writer, actor, and comedian @ihatejoelkim is making his Netflix comedy special debut in Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual, and he is covering all the important topics in life. Personal heritage, his preference for threesomes, masturbation techniques - and a lot more. Arriving 6/21! Writer, actor, and comedian @ihatejoelkim is making his Netflix comedy special debut in Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual, and he is covering all the important topics in life. Personal heritage, his preference for threesomes, masturbation techniques - and a lot more. Arriving 6/21! https://t.co/QoviLn257L

Born in South Korea, Kim Booster was adopted by an American family from Illinois. He reportedly knew he was gay as a teenager but did not reveal it to his parents, who later found out from his diary. Over the years, Booster has worked on a number of films and television shows, including The Other Two, Big Mouth, Unplugging, and many more.

He garnered massive popularity for his role in Hulu's acclaimed romcom, Fire Island, which he also wrote and produced. The film predominantly features Asian-American actors in pivotal roles.

Based on Jane Austen's iconic novel, Pride and Prejudice, the film revolves around a group of friends who decide to go on a long, epic vacation to the titular Fire Island. The movie received high praise from critics for its unique storyline, writing, and performances from the cast.

Booster, in particular, received immense critical acclaim for his performance as Noah in the lead role. The movie, which was released on June 3, 2022, is available to stream on Hulu.

You can watch Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual on Netflix on June 21, 2022, at 12 AM PT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far